Can you spot the glaring mistake on this royal wedding plate?

It’s no secret that people are going wild for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s imminent wedding.

In fact, fans of the royal couple all over the world who want to commemorate the nuptials have been scouring the web to try and get a hold of some unique wedding souveniers.

So far, we’ve seen pretty much everything from mugs with the couple’s face on them to placemats, flags and even life-size cutouts of them.

However, the latest item to hit the market has left people scratching their heads, due to the fact that there’s a massive error on it.

An Etsy user by the name of ModernChintz is selling a $47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alternative commemorative royal wedding plate.

The only problem is that while the plate may feature a picture of Meghan Markle, the designer has accidentally put a snap of Ed Sheeran where Prince Harry’s face should be.

“Celebrate the wedding of the year with this beautiful china plate featuring the portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the description reads.

“Whether you choose to eat your toast and Marmite (Harry’s favourite snack*) from, or hang it on your wall, this plate won’t fail to raise a smile and evoke pride in our country’s most cherished couple. * I made that bit up.”

Despite numerous people commenting on the plate’s mistake online, it is still available to buy on the Etsy site.

