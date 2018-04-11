News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Watch the Queen take a hilarious swipe at Donald Trump
Watch the Queen take a hilarious swipe at Donald Trump
Contestant loses all his winnings after mispronouncing this word
TV show contestant's unbelievable fail

Can you spot the glaring mistake on this royal wedding plate?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s no secret that people are going wild for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s imminent wedding.

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
0:56

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
1:06

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
1:32

Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
1:43

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
7:52

Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
 

In fact, fans of the royal couple all over the world who want to commemorate the nuptials have been scouring the web to try and get a hold of some unique wedding souveniers.

So far, we’ve seen pretty much everything from mugs with the couple’s face on them to placemats, flags and even life-size cutouts of them.

However, the latest item to hit the market has left people scratching their heads, due to the fact that there’s a massive error on it.

Etsy plate

An Etsy user has mistaken Ed Sheeran for Prince Harry on a royal wedding plate souvenir. Photo: Etsy/ModernChintz

An Etsy user by the name of ModernChintz is selling a $47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alternative commemorative royal wedding plate.

The only problem is that while the plate may feature a picture of Meghan Markle, the designer has accidentally put a snap of Ed Sheeran where Prince Harry’s face should be.

“Celebrate the wedding of the year with this beautiful china plate featuring the portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the description reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple are set to tie the knot on May 19th. Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is a UK recording artist. Photo: Getty Images

“Whether you choose to eat your toast and Marmite (Harry’s favourite snack*) from, or hang it on your wall, this plate won’t fail to raise a smile and evoke pride in our country’s most cherished couple. * I made that bit up.”

Despite numerous people commenting on the plate’s mistake online, it is still available to buy on the Etsy site.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top