Watch the Queen take a hilarious swipe at Donald Trump

We’ve seen a cheeky side to Queen Elizabeth on numerus occasions – like when she told Prince William off for kneeling on the royal balcony or when she photobombed two Aussie hockey players in 2014.

However, the Monarch’s latest sassy moment involved a swipe at President Donald Trump that will have you in stitches of laughter.

ITV News took to Twitter to post a video of an upcoming documentary with the 91-year-old Queen and Sir David Attenborough, called ‘The Queen’s Green Planet’.

In the documentary, the Queen walks David Attenborough around the gardens of Buckingham Palace where she talks about her involvement with The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

The project, which is spearheaded by Her Majesty, aims to conserve forests in all 53 Commonwealth countries.

However, while she was talking 91-year-old naturalist Sir David Attenborough through it, a helicopter started to circle overhead.

"Why do they always go around and round when you want to talk?" The Queen is heard saying in the video, before adding: "Sounds like President Trump.”

Watch the hilarious clip above for the Queen’s epic dig.

