Reporter hilariously falls into pool on live TV

BBC presenter Mike Bushell knows this all too well after a hilarious gaffe that saw him take an unexpected dip mid-interview has gone viral.

The journalist was interviewing British swimmers on live TV when he stepped down into a pool to get closer to the team.

BBC Commonwealth Games

So far so good with Mike's interview... Photo: BBC

“I’m going to be very careful because I’ve got this sound pack on,” he says as he carefully gets in.

After deciding to inch around to face the row of athletes waiting to be interviewed, Mike then falls victim to a step in the pool that drops away.

BBC Mike Bushell

TV gold was made when Mike decided to get a bit closer to the team to interview them. Photo: BBC

The best bit?

The reactions from the athletes who instead of rushing to help him, completely lose it and crack up instead.

Mike Bushell pool

Mike's interviewees couldn't keep it together after his poolside stumble. Photo: BBC

They weren’t the only one who appreciated Mike’s unexpected swim, with the Twitterverse loving his fall so much they couldn’t stop watching it on repeat.









