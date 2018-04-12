Reporter hilariously falls into pool on live TV

Live TV is always a tricky business, but add in something like a pool (and a sneaky hidden step) and you know you’ve got a recipe for disaster on your hands.

BBC presenter Mike Bushell knows this all too well after a hilarious gaffe that saw him take an unexpected dip mid-interview has gone viral.

The journalist was interviewing British swimmers on live TV when he stepped down into a pool to get closer to the team.

“I’m going to be very careful because I’ve got this sound pack on,” he says as he carefully gets in.

After deciding to inch around to face the row of athletes waiting to be interviewed, Mike then falls victim to a step in the pool that drops away.

The best bit?

The reactions from the athletes who instead of rushing to help him, completely lose it and crack up instead.

They weren’t the only one who appreciated Mike’s unexpected swim, with the Twitterverse loving his fall so much they couldn’t stop watching it on repeat.

the video of mike bushell falling in the swimming pool has kept me entertained all day — madison (@madisonfurneaux) April 11, 2018

Mike Bushell falling into the pool at #CommonwealthGames with the swimmers has made my day on #bbcbreakfast

Love the swimmers' reactions! #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/ZOOJDaLYSQ — Ryan Spencer (@RyanSpencer56) April 11, 2018

I will never stop watching and laughing at Mike Bushell falling in the swimming pool 😂 #tvgold — Ravneet Nandra (@RavNandra) April 11, 2018

Mike Bushell gets comedy gold at the swimming pool! — Michele Gannon (@cheekymg) April 11, 2018

