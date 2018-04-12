News

ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong
ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong

Meghan Markle's dad spotted on depressing shopping trip

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

While royal-to-be Meghan Markle puts the finishing touches on her new digs with Prince Harry ahead of their wedding next month, her dad Thomas Markle Snr has been spotted on what could be described as the most depressing shopping trip ever.

New photos have emerged of Thomas doing some late-night shopping at a local Home Depot store in Mexico at the weekend.

But he wasn’t buying anything exciting – like new plants – instead he was spotted at 7pm, picking out a new toilet.

thomas markle senior

Thomas Markle Snr shopping at 'Home Depot'. Photo: Australscope

He then made his way to neighbouring Walmart where he was seen picking up some potatoes, milk, bread and some paper plates before heading home.

It’s a stark contrast to the high life his daughter has been living.

meghan markle dad

He picked out a new toilet. Photo: Australscope

Between her public engagements with Prince Harry and planning a royal wedding – choosing a menu, a wedding cake and most importantly a wedding dress – Meghan is truly living a fairytale.

Of course, she was used to the luxe lifestyle from her time spent in Hollywood, regularly documenting her fabulous life on her blog The Tig (which she has since had to deactivate) and on Instagram.

prince harry and meghan

It's a stark contrast to Meghan's life as an almost-royal. Photo: Kensington Palace

But while she has a strained relationship with many of her extended family, Meghan has always made it clear she shares a close bond with her dad.

It is believed he will be the one to walk her down the aisle at the wedding, which is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle.

And soon-to-be hubby Harry is also growing closer with her father.

In April it was reported that Prince Harry and Thomas have managed to form a friendship after bonding over a series of late night phone conversations.

meghan markle's dad thomas

Meghan has always had a good relationship with her dad. Photo: Instagram

It came as a surprise after the 33-year-old prince claimed that the royals were the "family she’s never had" in a BBC Radio 4 show over Christmas.

Thomas was said to be 'extremely hurt' by Prince Harry’s comments regarding her family back in December, but it’s believed Harry has won Meghan’s 73-year-old father over with his kind personality.

Thomas is a former lighting director who moved to Mexico after filing for bankruptcy and has been there ever since.

He is the one who gave Meghan a push towards Hollywood and becoming an actress, a life he is seemingly still holding on to given he was spotted wearing his 'Oscars' jacket.

thomas markle

Thomas wears his 'Oscars' jacket shopping. Photo: Australscope

He has reportedly met Prince Harry just once, while the couple were in Toronto together.

Thomas is said to be ‘terrified’ about walking his daughter down the aisle on May 19th at the couple’s lavish Windsor Castle wedding.

It’s believed that her half siblings Thomas Jnr and Samantha were excluded from the 600-strong guest list.

