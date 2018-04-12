Meghan Markle's dad spotted on depressing shopping trip

While royal-to-be Meghan Markle puts the finishing touches on her new digs with Prince Harry ahead of their wedding next month, her dad Thomas Markle Snr has been spotted on what could be described as the most depressing shopping trip ever.

New photos have emerged of Thomas doing some late-night shopping at a local Home Depot store in Mexico at the weekend.

But he wasn’t buying anything exciting – like new plants – instead he was spotted at 7pm, picking out a new toilet.

He then made his way to neighbouring Walmart where he was seen picking up some potatoes, milk, bread and some paper plates before heading home.

It’s a stark contrast to the high life his daughter has been living.

Between her public engagements with Prince Harry and planning a royal wedding – choosing a menu, a wedding cake and most importantly a wedding dress – Meghan is truly living a fairytale.

Of course, she was used to the luxe lifestyle from her time spent in Hollywood, regularly documenting her fabulous life on her blog The Tig (which she has since had to deactivate) and on Instagram.

But while she has a strained relationship with many of her extended family, Meghan has always made it clear she shares a close bond with her dad.

It is believed he will be the one to walk her down the aisle at the wedding, which is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle.

And soon-to-be hubby Harry is also growing closer with her father.

In April it was reported that Prince Harry and Thomas have managed to form a friendship after bonding over a series of late night phone conversations.

It came as a surprise after the 33-year-old prince claimed that the royals were the "family she’s never had" in a BBC Radio 4 show over Christmas.

Thomas was said to be 'extremely hurt' by Prince Harry’s comments regarding her family back in December, but it’s believed Harry has won Meghan’s 73-year-old father over with his kind personality.

Thomas is a former lighting director who moved to Mexico after filing for bankruptcy and has been there ever since.

He is the one who gave Meghan a push towards Hollywood and becoming an actress, a life he is seemingly still holding on to given he was spotted wearing his 'Oscars' jacket.

He has reportedly met Prince Harry just once, while the couple were in Toronto together.

Thomas is said to be ‘terrified’ about walking his daughter down the aisle on May 19th at the couple’s lavish Windsor Castle wedding.

It’s believed that her half siblings Thomas Jnr and Samantha were excluded from the 600-strong guest list.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram