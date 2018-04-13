'UFO' filmed hurtling through the sky

We’ve seen some weird and whacky videos in our time but this one has got to be one of the strangest ones out there.

A Facebook group, called ‘Ufo Türkiye. Turkey’ uploaded a mind-blowing video to the page, which has over 17,000 views and nearly 300,000 shares.

The video claims to show a UFO soaring through the sky over Turkey.

In the footage above, you’ll see a dark shape come into the frame, which undoubtedly resembles a UFO.

It stays there for a few seconds, hovering in the sky, before flying off in the flash of a light.

The video comes just weeks after a passenger on a plane traveling to Athens in Greece claimed he captured a UFO flying alongside the aircraft.

Kerry Forides, filmed the unidentified object from his plane seat while travelling over the Aegean Sea on March 28.

The footage was then shared on Youtube and on his Facebook page.

"It appears to be flying away at right angles from our commercial jet and somehow without either of us appearing to turn we end up almost following it," he wrote alongside the video.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram