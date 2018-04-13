News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong
ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong

'UFO' filmed hurtling through the sky

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve seen some weird and whacky videos in our time but this one has got to be one of the strangest ones out there.

Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
0:39

Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
Van Attempting to Pull Car From Ditch Tears off Front Bumper
2:02

Van Attempting to Pull Car From Ditch Tears off Front Bumper
Demolished Silo Accidentally Destroys Library
1:40

Demolished Silo Accidentally Destroys Library
Owner Feeds Squirrel With Broken Arms
11:14

Owner Feeds Squirrel With Broken Arms
Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
0:36

Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
0:24

Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
0:41

Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
2:14

Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
6:26

People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
Toddlers Make Refreshing Noises While Drinking Milk
0:46

Toddlers Make Refreshing Noises While Drinking Milk
Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
1:18

Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
Golden Retriever Just Wants to Give Hugs
0:12

Golden Retriever Just Wants to Give Hugs
 

A Facebook group, called ‘Ufo Türkiye. Turkey’ uploaded a mind-blowing video to the page, which has over 17,000 views and nearly 300,000 shares.

The video claims to show a UFO soaring through the sky over Turkey.

Ufo Türkiye. Turkey

This video claims to show a UFO hovering above Turkey. Photo: Facebook/Ufo Türkiye. Turkey

In the footage above, you’ll see a dark shape come into the frame, which undoubtedly resembles a UFO.

It stays there for a few seconds, hovering in the sky, before flying off in the flash of a light.

The video comes just weeks after a passenger on a plane traveling to Athens in Greece claimed he captured a UFO flying alongside the aircraft.

UFO

In the footage above, you’ll see a dark shape come into the frame, which undoubtedly resembles a UFO. Photo: Facebook/Ufo Türkiye. Turkey

Kerry Forides, filmed the unidentified object from his plane seat while travelling over the Aegean Sea on March 28.

The footage was then shared on Youtube and on his Facebook page.

"It appears to be flying away at right angles from our commercial jet and somehow without either of us appearing to turn we end up almost following it," he wrote alongside the video.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top