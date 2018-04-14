Did Prince William just reveal the gender of the royal baby?

We could be just days away from the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s third baby, at least that’s what clues are indicating.

And while the bookies have released their figures for the most likely royal baby names, Prince William may have just dropped a hint about the gender of his third child.

After cheering on his football team Aston Villa, he hinted that him and his wife Kate could be expecting a boy.

Speaking to fans after Jack Grealish scored a late winner for Villa, William joked that he wanted to name his new baby after the player.

“I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” he told fans before adding, “… or Jackie” after a brief pause.

Following Prince William’s revelation bookmakers, William Hill, have cut the odds of Jack being the name of the third Royal Baby from 100/1 to 33/1, while the female version of the name, Jackie/Jacquie has entered the betting at 100/1.

Previously the bookies favourite name for a boy, was Philip, which is a new entry in the royal baby naming charts.

The frontrunner of girls’ names is Alice, with odds being further slashed from 12/1 to 5/1 in the last month alone.

But after weeks of domination at the head of the betting by the girls, bookies have finally started to see some money for the boys’ names with Albert, Arthur and Fred all coming in at odds of 14/1, 16/1 and 20/1 respectively to 12/1 and are catching Mary (3/1), Alice (6/1) and Victoria (8/1).

“The girls’ names have been dominant at the head of the betting leading to speculation that people might know that a girl is on the way,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly. “However with the due date surely just a matter of weeks away, the boys’ names are starting to attract a bit of cash.”

“I imagine that Kate would push back on baby number three being named after a footballer though,” he added.

Earlier this week royal baby watch officially kicked off as press barriers were assembled outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London hinting at the imminent arrival of the third Cambridge child.

It was believed that the Duchess of Cambridge was in favour if having a home birth for her third child, but the barriers suggest she will give birth in the same place she delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due this month, though the exact date has never been released by Kensington Palace.

If Kate does give birth before the end of April, it means her delivery will not coincide with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding which is set to take place on 19 May.

Although both of Kate’s births have been straightforward, her pregnancies have seen her suffer from extreme morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum.

Shortly after announcing her third pregnancy last August, the Duchess was forced to take some time off from royal duties, and even had to miss Prince George’s first day of school in September because she was too poorly to take him.

But later in her pregnancy the Duchess recovered to continue with her royal duties which saw her showcase an impressive maternity wardrobe.

The countdown is now on…

