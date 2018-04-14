ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong

The beauty about the advancement of technology is that nowadays you don't even need to go to the shops to get what you want, you can order it right to your door.

But what happens when your order isn't exactly what you wanted?

That's exactly what happened with Dylan Evans' recent ASOS order.

It probably couldn't have been less accurate if they tried.

Dylan had ordered a pair of new black skinny jeans and a pair of new sunnies. Standard, of course.

Instead what he received was a sassy long red dress, just like the woman doing salsa emoji.

Dylan shared the hilarious moment on Twitter.

Ayy @ASOS (I might be wrong) but, I’m pretty sure you’ve sent me the wrong order... pic.twitter.com/mFRTi3yg6T — DYLAN EVANS (@MrDylanEvans) April 11, 2018

ASOS responded to his tweet offering him a "cheeky swap" for the right order.

Ayy Mr Dylan, you are definitely rocking that dress! Please send over your 9 digit order number and your ASOS registered email address in a DM and we can organise a cheeky swap to happen 🙊 — ASOS Here to Help (@ASOS_HeretoHelp) April 11, 2018

However, the internet wants Dylan to keep the red dress.

One user said he looked "flawless" in the dress. We'd have to agree, to be honest.

I'm sorry, but you should just let him keep that because it's flawless on him and send him the correct order. I mean, just think about the exposure this complete rocking of a red dress has already brought your brand. You can do a Out Rock Dylan tie-in contest, etc. — Love, Lola (@LoveLolaHeart) April 11, 2018

Another couple of other Twitter users was sure he'd been sent the right order because the dress fit so well.

I’m pretty sure they sent you the right order as that dress looks amazing 😉 — Jelly Fletcher (@JellyWTBelly) April 12, 2018

Yeah, why does this dress fit him so well? I think he picked it and just wants us to tell him it looks great. ;) It does! There. — Ann Snyder (@AnnKSnyder) April 14, 2018

Red is definitely your colour, Dylan.

