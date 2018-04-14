News

ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The beauty about the advancement of technology is that nowadays you don't even need to go to the shops to get what you want, you can order it right to your door.

But what happens when your order isn't exactly what you wanted?

That's exactly what happened with Dylan Evans' recent ASOS order.

Dylan Evans ASOS order red dress

Dylan Evans' ASOS order went hilariously wrong. Source: Twitter / mrdylanevans

It probably couldn't have been less accurate if they tried.

Dylan had ordered a pair of new black skinny jeans and a pair of new sunnies. Standard, of course.

Dylan had ordered a pair of new black skinny jeans and a pair of new sunnies. Standard, of course. Source: Twitter / mrdylanevans

Instead what he received was a sassy long red dress, just like the woman doing salsa emoji.

Dylan shared the hilarious moment on Twitter.



ASOS responded to his tweet offering him a "cheeky swap" for the right order.



However, the internet wants Dylan to keep the red dress.

One user said he looked "flawless" in the dress. We'd have to agree, to be honest.



Another couple of other Twitter users was sure he'd been sent the right order because the dress fit so well.




Red is definitely your colour, Dylan.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

