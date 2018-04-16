News

Meghan Markle predicted to ‘bolt’ from Prince Harry

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s no doubting Meghan Markle’s life has completely changed ever since she said 'yes' to Prince Harry’s engagement proposal – and to becoming royal.

Now, with just over a month until the couple walk down the aisle, one critic claims the couple are destined to fail with Meghan crumbling under the pressure of ‘The Firm’, as the royal family have been labelled.

Australian author Germaine Greer claims the former Suits actress has given up too much to be with Harry, and once she’s completely in the fold, will realise how difficult life will be.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

It's believed Meghan is in for a shock when she realises what life as a royal will really be like. Photo: Getty

“She will see vistas of boredom that are unbelievable. I think the pressure to escape from the firm is crushing,” Germaine said during a 60 Minutes interview.

Feminist and staunch Republican Germaine, predicts the sacrifices Meghan will have to make and the control over her life might see her do what she’s done in the past when faced with a tricky relationship.

“I think she’ll bolt. She bolted before,” Germaine says, referring to Meghan’s failed marriage to TV producer Trevor Engelson.

Germaine Greer 60 Minutes

Germaine predicts the pressure will be too much for Meghan. Photo: 60 Minutes

Meghan is said to have abrubtly ended her two-year marriage to Trevor following a long-distance relationship that saw her relocate to Toronto to film Suits, while her husband remained in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle Trevor Engelson

Royal biographer Andrew Morton claims Meghan's split from Trevor was so sudden, she sent him back her rings in the mail. Photo: Getty

While Meghan chose her career over love in that instance, it's been the opposite with Prince Harry, with the star confirming her acting will be taking a backseat during her engagement interview in November.

"I just see it as a change,” Meghan said, as she sat beside her fiancé. “It's a new chapter, right?”

“I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you."

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Meghan confirmed she would give up acting soon after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Photo: BBC

With Germaine struggling to understand why the successful actress would give up everything to be Prince Harry’s wife, she’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to the royal wedding.

“Let’s hope they’re in love,” said Germaine. “If they’re not it’s going to be totally unbearable.” 

