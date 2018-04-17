News

Teen's adorable reason for taking his mum to school formal
Princess Mary's adorable family steal the show on the royal balcony

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It may have been the Queen’s birthday, but Princess Mary and her four children stole the show on the Danish royal balcony yesterday.

The 46-year-old Tasmanian-born princess waved energetically as she appeared alongside her adorable kids, 12-year-old Prince Christian, 10-year-old Princess Isabella and seven-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

But noticeably missing from the picture was Mary’s dashing 49-year-old husband, Prince Frederik, who missed out on his mother’s 78th birthday celebrations.

Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg

Princess Mary and her four children appeared on the royal balcony at Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg. Photo: Getty Images

Danish royal family

They were celebrating Queen Margrethe's 78th birthday. Photo: Getty Images

“Her Majesty The Queen's 78th birthday was today marked at Amalienborg when the royal family at 12.00 stepped out on balconies at Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg,” a post to the royal family’s Facebook page said.

Indeed, hundreds of people appeared to have turned out to cheer and wave Danish flags as Queen Margrethe appeared on the balcony with a smile from ear-to-ear.

She was joined by not only Princess Mary and her kids but also her youngest son, Prince Joachim, and his wife Princess Marie, along with their four children.

According to Danish website The Local, Prince Frederik was missing from the celebration as he is currently on a private trip to Greenland.

Danish royals on balcony

Queen Margrethe was joined by not only Princess Mary and her kids but also her youngest son, Prince Joachim, and his wife Princess Marie, along with their four children. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik

Noticeably absent fro the picture was Princess Mary's husband, Prince Frederik. Photo: Getty Images

His holiday comes just weeks after his beloved father, Prince Henrik passed away and rumours began swirling that an explosive secret about his marriage to Mary was about to come to light.

According to New Idea, a new tell-all book is about to be released by Mikael Rosanes, who is the ex-husband of the niece of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Camilla af Rosenborg.

It’s believed the book contains a secret about Prince Frederik and the Danish royal family that has never been revealed before and the palace are said to be in damage control.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik

A new book is said to be causing turmoil in the Danish royal family. Photo: Getty Images

“It’s something which has not been told earlier, and it will surprise you all,” Mikael told the publication.

Indeed, the bombshell is the last thing Princess Mary and Prince Frederik need at the moment, as they are believed to be preparing to become king and queen.

Tasmanian-born Mary, who wed Prince Fredeik in a lavish ceremony in 2004, is reportedly being put through her paces by none other than Queen Margrethe, who is said to be keen to prepare the royal for her new role.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

