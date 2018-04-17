News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teen's adorable reason for taking his mum to school formal
Teen's adorable reason for taking his mum to school formal

Kate Middleton catches fish with her bare hands

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Flicking through her designer wardrobe. Shaking hands with dignitaries. Wiping stray toast crumbs from Princess Charlotte’s face. These are all things we can imagine Kate Middleton doing with her hands.

TV hosts shocked by mum with favourite child
1:06

TV hosts shocked by mum with favourite child
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
1:01

Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
Fleur East sings Bruno Mars &amp; Mark Ronson&rsquo;s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
2:52

Fleur East sings Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
1:42

Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
2:38

Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:37

When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Matt and Rylan get their Honey G on as they talk to the Judges! | The Xtra Factor Live 2016
6:10

Matt and Rylan get their Honey G on as they talk to the Judges! | The Xtra Factor Live 2016
MckNasty DJ's and drums at the same time! | Week 4 Auditions | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1:11

MckNasty DJ's and drums at the same time! | Week 4 Auditions | Britain's Got Talent 2013
First look at Ep 7: Is Gabz the one? | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1:13

First look at Ep 7: Is Gabz the one? | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Singing politician Tom Bleasby gets the Judges vote! | Auditions Week 1 | The X Factor UK 2015
2:39

Singing politician Tom Bleasby gets the Judges vote! | Auditions Week 1 | The X Factor UK 2015
TRESemm&eacute; Backstage &ndash; Behind the scenes with A Beauty Junkie in London! | The X Factor UK 2014
2:25

TRESemmé Backstage – Behind the scenes with A Beauty Junkie in London! | The X Factor UK 2014
 

But catching fish with her bare hands?

In new footage that has been released in the lead-up to a documentary airing in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen barely batting an eyelid as she nabs a sizeable fish with her bare hands.

Kate Middleton baby

New footage has emerged of Kate and Wills' trip to Canada in 2016. Photo: Getty

The ITV documentary The Queen's Green Planet follows the Queen and her conservation projects across the Commonwealth, and features footage from Kate and Prince William’s trip to Canada two years ago.

Kensington Palace tweeted about the doco, revealing Kate, Wills and Harry's conservation travels over the last couple of years.





Kate, who is currently just days away from welcoming the couple’s third child, can be seen standing next to her husband in the Great Bear Rainforest.

In true royal style, while Kate got back to basics with her primal fishing expedition, the same couldn’t be said for her outfit.

Kate Middleton ITV documentary

Kate isn't squeamish at all as she grabs a fish from the water. Photo: ITV

Kate Middleton Prince William

Wills gets in on the action as well. Photo: ITV

The Express reports the Duchess was wearing a $1,100 Holland & Holland safari coat, $60 Topshop gingham shirt, $180 Jigsaw jumper, $910 Penelope Chilvers boots.

Oh, and $1,570 drop earrings to cap off the look.

Is there anything Kate can't do?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top