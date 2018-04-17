Kate Middleton catches fish with her bare hands

Flicking through her designer wardrobe. Shaking hands with dignitaries. Wiping stray toast crumbs from Princess Charlotte’s face. These are all things we can imagine Kate Middleton doing with her hands.

But catching fish with her bare hands?

In new footage that has been released in the lead-up to a documentary airing in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen barely batting an eyelid as she nabs a sizeable fish with her bare hands.

The ITV documentary The Queen's Green Planet follows the Queen and her conservation projects across the Commonwealth, and features footage from Kate and Prince William’s trip to Canada two years ago.

Kensington Palace tweeted about the doco, revealing Kate, Wills and Harry's conservation travels over the last couple of years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry will appear in The #QueensGreenPlanet documentary tonight @ITV at 9pm.

In the programme The Queen and David Attenborough discuss forestry project @queenscanopy & we see some of the #CommonwealthCanopy projects TRH have visited. pic.twitter.com/0LSQb8CkK8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 16, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Great Bear Rainforest in Canada in 2016. The forest has been dedicated to the @queenscanopy in order to protect it for the future and for younger generations. #CommonwealthCanopy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 16, 2018

Kate, who is currently just days away from welcoming the couple’s third child, can be seen standing next to her husband in the Great Bear Rainforest.

In true royal style, while Kate got back to basics with her primal fishing expedition, the same couldn’t be said for her outfit.

The Express reports the Duchess was wearing a $1,100 Holland & Holland safari coat, $60 Topshop gingham shirt, $180 Jigsaw jumper, $910 Penelope Chilvers boots.

Oh, and $1,570 drop earrings to cap off the look.

Is there anything Kate can't do?

