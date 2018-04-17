News

Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re a dedicated animal lover and currently doing home renos, we’ve found the wallpaper for you.

Bangkok-based illustrator Chalermphol Harnchakkham has shared a sample of their latest batch of wallpaper – and not only does it look gorgeous, it’s a bit of an optical illusion as well.

While the wallpaper might look like a simple floral design with white and pink magnolias surrounded by green leaves and branches, look a little closer.

Huebucket pug

Can you see the hidden animal in here? Photo: Instagram/huebucket

There’s actually a hidden animal that becomes so obvious once you see it, you can’t imagine how you missed it in the first place.


Need a hint?

Take a look at the petals of the flowers.

For those who still can’t see it, the name of the wallpaper might give you a clue – Magnolia Pug.

That’s right, get up close and you’ll notice each of the petals is actually an adorable squishy-faced little pug.

Actual cuteness overload...

