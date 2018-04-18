The bizarre item Kate’s packed in her hospital bag

She’s done this twice before, so when it comes to pre-baby prep before she heading into the hospital to welcome her third child, Kate Middleton has her routine down pat.

With Kate and Prince William’s newest arrival due any day now, it’s no surprise the Duchess has packed her hospital bag, ready for the mad dash to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital.

What might surprise you is what’s inside the bag.

Famed for her notoriously conservative approach, insiders say Kate is surprisingly sentimental when it comes to surrounding herself with comforting items while she’s in labour.

These include her mum Carole Middleton’s black onyx beads which she “squeezes” for good luck, reports OK! magazine.

That’s not the only jewellery Kate, who is mum to George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte will have with her.

"Kate actually takes a 19th century alabaster cameo pendant the Queen gave her for good luck,” a source told OK!

The Queen is set to make her presence felt in the hospital in more ways than that though.

According to the report, Kate has also packed framed photos of her family – which include the bub’s grandma, Queen Elizabeth II.

While it’s predicted George and Charlotte will be taken to the hospital after their newest sibling arrives, they’ve already revealed how excited they are by loaning their mum their favourite toys to include in her hospital bag too.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram