News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down
Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down

The bizarre item Kate’s packed in her hospital bag

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s done this twice before, so when it comes to pre-baby prep before she heading into the hospital to welcome her third child, Kate Middleton has her routine down pat.

Why You'll NEVER Hear Beyonce on 'Pretty Little Liars'
2:07

Why You'll NEVER Hear Beyonce on 'Pretty Little Liars'
Why You'll NEVER Hear Beyonce on 'Pretty Little Liars'
2:06

Why You'll NEVER Hear Beyonce on 'Pretty Little Liars'
Pretty Little Liars Emison Spin-Off In The Works?
1:59

Pretty Little Liars Emison Spin-Off In The Works?
Marlene King Finally Explains How Pretty Little Liars Moms Get Out of The Baseme
1:39

Marlene King Finally Explains How Pretty Little Liars Moms Get Out of The Baseme
Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off ALREADY In The Works?
2:28

Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off ALREADY In The Works?
Pretty Little Liars Wren's Season 7 Return & Reveals Which Couples Are Endgame
1:44

Pretty Little Liars Wren's Season 7 Return & Reveals Which Couples Are Endgame
Comedian Delivers Instalment of Popular Character 'Craig' and His Mom
0:49

Comedian Delivers Instalment of Popular Character 'Craig' and His Mom
Practical Joker Winds Up Girl With Pudding in a Mayonnaise Jar
2:56

Practical Joker Winds Up Girl With Pudding in a Mayonnaise Jar
Dad Subjects His Family to Face-Swap-App Technology Again
1:42

Dad Subjects His Family to Face-Swap-App Technology Again
Londoners enjoy the sun in Trafalgar Square as mini heatwave hits UK
1:00

Londoners enjoy the sun in Trafalgar Square as mini heatwave hits UK
It Takes 5 People to Weigh 'Monster' the Giant Python
2:51

It Takes 5 People to Weigh 'Monster' the Giant Python
How one woman motivates herself to do one more bicep curl
0:34

How one woman motivates herself to do one more bicep curl
 

With Kate and Prince William’s newest arrival due any day now, it’s no surprise the Duchess has packed her hospital bag, ready for the mad dash to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital.

What might surprise you is what’s inside the bag.

Kate Middleton baby

Kate is just days away from welcoming her third child with Prince William. Photo: Getty

Famed for her notoriously conservative approach, insiders say Kate is surprisingly sentimental when it comes to surrounding herself with comforting items while she’s in labour.

These include her mum Carole Middleton’s black onyx beads which she “squeezes” for good luck, reports OK! magazine.

That’s not the only jewellery Kate, who is mum to George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte will have with her.

Prince George Princess Charlotte

Kate's also taking in toys George and Charlotte have especially selected for her. Photo: Getty

"Kate actually takes a 19th century alabaster cameo pendant the Queen gave her for good luck,” a source told OK!

The Queen is set to make her presence felt in the hospital in more ways than that though.

Kate Middleton royal baby

Kate's said to be taking a framed photo of the Queen into the hospital. Photo: Getty

According to the report, Kate has also packed framed photos of her family – which include the bub’s grandma, Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton hospital

All eyes are on the St Mary's Hospital in Paddington where the Duchess is due to give birth. Photo: Getty

Kate Middleton pregnant

Fans have already excitedly begun preparing for the announcement Kate is in labour. Photo: Getty

While it’s predicted George and Charlotte will be taken to the hospital after their newest sibling arrives, they’ve already revealed how excited they are by loaning their mum their favourite toys to include in her hospital bag too.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top