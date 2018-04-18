Does Stormy Daniels' necklace have a hidden meaning?

Stormy Daniels is back in the spotlight - and all eyes are on her necklace.

On Monday, the adult film actress and director, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, attended a court hearing for Michael Cohen, the lawyer who is accused of paying off Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Trump.

Then on Tuesday morning, she appeared on The View to discuss the Trump scandal.

On both occasions, she wore a distinct piece of jewellery: a silver necklace with a pendant shaped like a skeleton key.

Now some are wondering if there’s a secret meaning behind the key design.

Stormy Daniels arrives at Cohen's hearing in a pastel pink skirt suit and a KEY CHARM NECKLACE. lock him up? she's the key? pic.twitter.com/IyleWDVGaC — rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) April 16, 2018

Daniels has worn statement charms in the past, including a lightning bolt - no doubt a reference to her stage name - and a ‘Wicked’ charm promoting Wicked Pictures.

The key charm could be hinting at her intention to unlock secrets related to the Trump allegations.

Or maybe it’s a reference to keep details under lock and key.

As it happens, her Twitter account - once used to fire back responses to trolls - is now protected, and features a logo of a lock.

Only Daniels knows for sure. But rest assured, she’s not staying quiet, despite being attacked for her career and being confronted by people who “say the most horrible things in front of [my] child.”

“What I do for a living should not matter,” she said during her interview on The View.

“What I do for a job doesn’t impact my ability to know right from wrong or my ability to tell the truth.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram