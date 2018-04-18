News

Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down
Princess Mary's charm offensive continues

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She stole headlines around the world when she stepped out with her incredibly photogenic family earlier this week, and Princess Mary is at it again, winning hearts as she opened a new hospital in Denmark.

Perfectly put together in a blush pink outfit by Danish label Elise Gug, Mary, 46, was mobbed by crowds waving flags as they waited to meet the royal.

The mum-of-four flew solo for the official engagement, and was snapped cutting a ribbon to officially open the hospital in Slagelse, and taking a tour inside.

Princess Mary Frederik

Mary was seen shaking hands with crowds who had waited to meet her. Photo: Getty

With her husband Prince Frederik nowhere to be seen, it was a similar story the day before, when Mary and her kids, Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 10, and seven-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent waved to crowds to celebrate Queen Margrethe 78th birthday – with the Crown Prince noticeably absent.

According to Danish website The Local, Prince Frederik was missing from the celebration as he is currently on a private trip to Greenland.

Princess Mary

Mary wowed crowds as she opened a Danish hospital. Photo: Mega

Princess Mary

The princess donned a white blouse, A-line skirt and fascinator for the event. Photo: Mega

The Aussie-born princess’ latest round of public appearances comes following increasing speculation the royal family are preparing to announce Frederik and Mary as King and Queen of Denmark.

Following the tragic passing of Prince Henrik in February following a battle with dementia and hospitalisation for a lung infection last year, rumours have swirled Queen Margrethe may be preparing to give up the throne.

Princess Mary Prince Frederik

Mary and her four children celebrated the Queen's birthday - with Frederik noticeably missing. Photo: Getty

"I think it is possible that the queen will say she will abdicate," New Idea reports royal expert Sebastian Olden-Jorgensen saying.

As Prince Frederik gears up to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday next month, it’s believed this could be the perfect time for change.

“He is as ready as he can be to become king,” added Sebastian.

