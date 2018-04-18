News

Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down
Teen's adorable reason for taking his mum to school formal

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s a rite of passage most teens look forward to for years.

But when the time came for Pennsylvania teen Nassir Nbl to pick his date to his school formal at Cardinal O’Hara High, there was only one lucky lady he wanted by his side – his mum.

The 18-year-old’s prom photos has gone viral after he asked his mum Fatima to glam up with him, after he remembered her telling him she had to skip her own because she'd given birth to Nassir six months before.

Senior prom photo

Fatima was over the moon when her son asked her to his senior prom. Photo: Instagram/msladyfa

In a post that’s been liked over 350,000 on Instagram account The Shade Room, the single mum-of-two revealed the moment Nassir asked her to the prom.

Nassir claims he remembered his mum telling him when he was getting ready for his Year 8 dance that she didn’t go to her senior prom because she was already a mum – and was saving for an apartment.

Teen takes mum to school formal

Fatima's post was shared on Instagram and went viral. Photo: Instagram/theshaderoom

Years later, Nassir decided to repay his mum by giving her the night out she never got to experience.

“At that moment, I knew I did a great job raising him,” she wrote.

Senior prom

The mother-son duo staged an epic photo shoot. Photo: Instagram/nas_nbl

With Fatima glamming up in a custom gown by Dahsar by Rashad and staging a photo shoot for excited family and friends, social media went into overdrive at how adorable the pair looked.

“The fact that you were able to let your mum relive a moment she missed is incredible,” one woman commented on Instagram. “And momma looks like your sister. You guys are the bomb. She raised an outstanding man, and this alone speaks volume on what you will be in the future.”

School formal

Nassir even bought a bunch of flowers and a corsage for his mum on the night. Photo: Instagram/msladyfa

“For you to be so mature to show your mother love like this is everything,” another wrote. “Nothing but good will come to you, congrats, I hope you had an awesome time and good luck with your future… you’re going to be a wonderful husband.”

