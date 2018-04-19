Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again on royal visit

Meghan Markle attended her first major royal event by accompanying Prince Harry to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old former actress arrived on what is on record as the warmest day of the year in the U.K. wearing a $2,000 pinstripe midi dress by Altuzzara, with a Camilla and Marc blazer draped over her shoulders.

Markle once again broke royal protocol by sporting a cross-body bag and by removing her jacket from her shoulders inside the event.

Although the removal of the draped blazer was a good idea, it went against royal etiquette, as it is 'unladylike' for a woman to undress in public.

One commenter online even went as far as to say Meghan's outfit was 'inappropriate' for a royal occasion.

"There is no other explanation for her to be dressed for an engagement inappropriately again," Instagram account 'Guide To Royals' said.

"The bag didn’t go with the dress, it was too bulky. The dress although very cute (already looking online to order one for myself) was completely inappropriate for the event she was attending.

"It’s not fair, they’re dressing her and doing her hair all wrong and it’s coming off as if she doesn’t care about the institution in which she is about to marry in to.

"It’s also making her seem as if she believes she is above the guidelines and traditions of the royal family."

While Markle looked incredibly chic, she did switch her purse to one shoulder during the event.

Markle is quickly cementing herself as a headline making style influencer, however she differs greatly from her future sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, always adheres to the royal standard of dress.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen, in which he will aid in the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth, on both U.K .engagements and overseas tours to Commonwealth countries.

In his speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Harry sweetly gave a shout out to his future bride saying, “I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in.”

