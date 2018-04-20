News

Why you should stop using vaginal hygiene products
Why you should stop using vaginal hygiene products

Queen makes rare comment about who should take the throne

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

She’s not usually one to court controversy but Queen Elizabeth has given a not so subtle hint about who she wants to succeed her as the head of the Commonwealth.

The 91-year-old Monarch spoke at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Thursday night.

While looking out at a room filled with some of the top dignitaries, including Malcolm Turnbull, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Queen put her full support behind her beloved son, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth has made a rare comment about who she believes should succeed her. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles and the Queen

The Queen believes her son, Prince Charles, is the rightful successor as the head of the Commonwealth. Photo: Getty Images

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day The Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," the Queen said in her heartfelt speech.

"By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth's generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all."

The Queen’s comments come just days before top officials are set to meet to decide who will succeed the Queen as the leader of the Commonwealth.

Queen and Malcolm Turnbull

The Queen greeted Malcolm Turnbull at the event. Photo: Getty Images

The Queen and Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the whole royal family in stitches of laughter. Photo: Getty Images

The Queen and Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed off her baby bump at the event. Photo: Getty Images

The Monarch also touched on her own reign as head of the commonwealth in her speech, claiming it’s been an honour to serve.

"When I meet the young leaders of this century, I remember my own life-long commitment – made in South Africa in 1947 at the age of 21,” she said.

"It remains a great pleasure and honour to serve you as Head of the Commonwealth and to observe, with pride and satisfaction, that this is a flourishing network.”

"As another birthday approaches this week, I am reminded of the extraordinary journey we have been on, and how much good has been achieved."

