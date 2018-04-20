News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum blasted for missing her sister's wedding to do this
Mum blasted for missing sister's wedding for another event

This iPhone hack can save your life

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

If you've ever found yourself battling for the buttons on your phone with your hands full, you'll know just how handy Siri can be.

This high-tech bracelet is both pretty and useful
0:46

This high-tech bracelet is both pretty and useful
If you have a problem with the 'snooze' button, this alarm clock is for you
0:51

If you have a problem with the 'snooze' button, this alarm clock is for you
Bring the fun of camping indoors with this pop-up bed tent
1:00

Bring the fun of camping indoors with this pop-up bed tent
Use these 'Star Wars' toasters for an out of this world breakfast
0:57

Use these 'Star Wars' toasters for an out of this world breakfast
From 202lbs to 160lbs: Man Documents Incredible Weight Loss Transformation
0:55

From 202lbs to 160lbs: Man Documents Incredible Weight Loss Transformation
Surfers Pull Off Incredible Stunt in Longboard Vs. Shortboard Experiment
0:11

Surfers Pull Off Incredible Stunt in Longboard Vs. Shortboard Experiment
'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
6:37

'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
Cute Bat Stuffs Herself With Grapes
0:31

Cute Bat Stuffs Herself With Grapes
American Awesomeness
1:41

American Awesomeness
Things You Will Only See in Russia
1:09

Things You Will Only See in Russia
This is Why You Need Insurance
1:34

This is Why You Need Insurance
Animals are the Best Gardeners
1:21

Animals are the Best Gardeners
 

But did you know the personal assistant built into your mobile could actually save your life? No, neither did we.

The voice activated help system is commonly used to set reminders, source information and even book a table at your fave restaurant, but few people know the clever computer can also call the emergency services with the command of a few words.

This iPhone hack can save your life

A social media craze has inadvertently identified an incredible iPhone hack that can save lives. Source: Getty

You can even use this feature in scenarios where you are unable to touch your phone if you have an iPhone that opens Siri with the voice command 'Hey Siri'.

All you have to do is say one of a number of phrases and Siri will automatically dial emergency services - but we recommend you don't try this unless you're in a real emergency as it will call 000 and divert resources away from real life or death situations.

After saying 'Hey Siri', instructing her to call 000, 112, 110, 999 and the US number 911 will all result in your phone dialling for help. Saying, "call emergency services” also does the trick too.

A simple instruction will call triple-0 for you, or whatever the local emergency services are. Source: Supplied

Unfortunately, some people gave been misusing the hack in an awful prank where people are being told to say the number 108 into their phones and see what happens.

The unsuspecting users then discover their Apple devices are calling their local emergency services because 108 is the Indian equivalent of triple-0 in Australia, so don't fall for that.

We obviously don't condone wasting the valuable time of our first responders or taking part in the reckless social media pranks.

This iPhone hack will call emergency services

Most of us had no idea Siri was so helpful. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top