Mum mistaken for son’s girlfriend, but can you guess her age?
Mum mistaken for son's girlfriend, but can you guess her age?
Queen’s epic eye roll after Prince Charles calls her ‘mummy’

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be

The Queen has left viewers in hysterics after she rolled her eyes at Prince Charles for calling her ‘mummy’ on stage during her 92nd birthday party.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera during the coverage of her star-studded birthday bash, which included Aussie golden girl Kylie Minogue.

The Royals appeared on stage at the end of the show to sing Happy Birthday, when Prince Charles held the microphone and addressed the Queen as “your majesty”.

queens birthday

Prince Charles first address the Queen as 'your majesty'. Photo: BBC

He then added ‘mummy’ with a smile, which had the audience laughing, and the Queen looking less amused.

queen eye roll

He then called her 'mummy' and her eye roll is the best thing ever. Photo: BBC

The hilarious moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.







Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in the crowd at London's Albert Hall for the star-studded concert, broadcast as The Queen's Birthday Party.

kylie minogue

Kylie Minogue was among the star-studded list of performers. Photo: Getty

Welsh singer Tom Jones kicked off the show with his hit It's Not Unusual, while Kylie Minogue, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Shaggy also graced the stage.

