Queen’s epic eye roll after Prince Charles calls her ‘mummy’

The Queen has left viewers in hysterics after she rolled her eyes at Prince Charles for calling her ‘mummy’ on stage during her 92nd birthday party.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera during the coverage of her star-studded birthday bash, which included Aussie golden girl Kylie Minogue.

The Royals appeared on stage at the end of the show to sing Happy Birthday, when Prince Charles held the microphone and addressed the Queen as “your majesty”.

He then added ‘mummy’ with a smile, which had the audience laughing, and the Queen looking less amused.

The hilarious moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Even Liz rolled her eyes at Charles calling her "Mummy". #QueensBirthdayParty — Lewis Pringle (@lewispringle) April 21, 2018

THE QUEEN’S EYEROLL AT CHARLES IS TOO MUCH — Sophie Law (@Brucey1) April 21, 2018

That eye roll from the queen though when Charles called her Mummy 😂 #Queensbirthdayparty — april ✨ (@_MarchAprilMay_) April 21, 2018

#Queensbirthdaypartydid the queen just eye roll when Charles called her mummy — sheena (@sheenaselby) April 21, 2018

The Queen’s eye roll at Charles calling her ‘mummy’ 😂 #QueensBirthdayParty — Charlotte (@xcharlelizabeth) April 21, 2018

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in the crowd at London's Albert Hall for the star-studded concert, broadcast as The Queen's Birthday Party.

Welsh singer Tom Jones kicked off the show with his hit It's Not Unusual, while Kylie Minogue, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Shaggy also graced the stage.

