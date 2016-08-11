Pixie Curtis turns five

Roxy Jacenko daughter kicked off Pixie Curtis’ 5th birthday celebrations by showering her with a lavish party at home. In pictures posted to Pixie’s Instagram account, the birthday girl - who turns five on August 16 - could be seen next to an enormous cake, a huge stack of gifts and a MacBook laptop.
“To my best friend happy birthday month!!! My 5 best years yet because of the first of many celebrations,” Roxy wrote on Instagram, as well as suggesting the family were heading to Hong Kong. “Next stop @fshongkon.”
Question: what do you get when you combine Disney Princesses, sugar, mermaid tails and a sh*t tonne of money together? Answer: every three year olds' dream birthday party. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her little
angel's mermaid's birthday bash. But Kim isn't the only celeb to throw a party for her child that puts most people's wedding days to shame. Check out some of the extravagant bonanza other parents have thrown (that their child probably won't remember).
An adorable shot of North's cousin, Penelope, dressed up as a mermaid at North's birthday.
Kylie, Penelope, North and Disney princess at North's birthday.
North and her birthday cake.
Perhaps Kim's biggest nemesis in Tinsel town (if you believe the reports) - Beyonce is not one to get outdone on a fancy schmancy birthday for her little bundle of joy. For Blue Ivy's 4th birthday in April, Bey went all out with a fairy princess theme.
The table set up.
Some ~real life fairies~
An absolutely enchanting play area.
In probably the most cliched theme for the bleach blonde, Tori Spelling threw her daughter Stella a pink barbie themed bash for her second birthday in 2010. The cake was a bigger than a life sized barbie, spanning a few feet, making it literally taller than Stella herself.
Nope, that's not a festival set up - well actually, it kind of is. This is a pic of Kourtney Kardashian's backyard getting set up for Kidchella - AKA North West's first birthday.
The mermaid party wasn't Kim's first rodeo in the world of kiddy bday parties. To mark North's first 365 days in the world, Kim and Kanye threw her a festival style birthday party...
Kim, Kanye and North cutting North's first birthday cake.
The lavish bday party featured dress ups...
...and an actual full size ferris wheel.
You may have not heard of Lauren Nembo, but the amount of money that was spent on her third birthday is probably more than most spent on their wedding day. The spoiled Perth toddler was thrown a soiree that cost her parents, Trang Nguyen and Eric Lembo, approx $50k.
The well off couple hired an Australian Idol performer to entertain guests, along with a fairy floss machine, a photo booth, balloon artists and a face painter. Instead of fairy bread there was shucked oysters, tempura scallops, pork belly and paella. Oh yeah, the fancy food alone cost $19k.
Image via Dave and Charlotte photography.
The parents and their daughter. Photo: Dave and Charlotte photography.
Infamous PR mogul threw her daughter, Pixie, a Frozen themed bday for her third bday.
The table set up at Pixie's birthday.
The birthday girl, who was just two years old at the time, wore an $1100 Alex Perry gown to celebrate the beginning of her terrible twos. But then again, with parents like shoe designer, Terry Biviano, and former NRL star Anthony Minichiello, what else would be expected for Azure's day of birth celebrations?
The couple received a lot of flack in the media for their spoiling their daughter with the lavish gathering, which saw the park transformed into a whimsical garden by a team of stylists, florists and caterers.
But, speaking directly to Daily Mail, Anthony stood up for their decision. “At the end of the day we don’t care what anyone else thinks. She’s our daughter and we shower her with as much love as we want,” he said.
The happy family.
The $1100 Alex Perry dress Azure wore.
The family cutting the cake in front of the flower wall.
While no photos were released inside Suri's second birthday, it's highly speculated that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes spent $100k on their daughter's celebration. What was all the money spent on? Apparently, $17,000 on fresh cut flowers and $45,000 for catering by Wolfgang Puck and over $5000 on cakes and cupcakes.