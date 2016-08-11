News

8 celebrity kids' parties that will put yours to shame

1/24 Pixie Curtis turns five

Roxy Jacenko daughter kicked off Pixie Curtis’ 5th birthday celebrations by showering her with a lavish party at home. In pictures posted to Pixie’s Instagram account, the birthday girl - who turns five on August 16 - could be seen next to an enormous cake, a huge stack of gifts and a MacBook laptop.

Instagram

2/24 Pixie Curtis turns five

“To my best friend happy birthday month!!! My 5 best years yet because of the first of many celebrations,” Roxy wrote on Instagram, as well as suggesting the family were heading to Hong Kong. “Next stop @fshongkon.”

Instagram

3/24 North's third birthday party

Question: what do you get when you combine Disney Princesses, sugar, mermaid tails and a sh*t tonne of money together? Answer: every three year olds' dream birthday party. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her little angel's mermaid's birthday bash. But Kim isn't the only celeb to throw a party for her child that puts most people's wedding days to shame. Check out some of the extravagant bonanza other parents have thrown (that their child probably won't remember).




Photo: Instagram

4/24 North's third birthday party

An adorable shot of North's cousin, Penelope, dressed up as a mermaid at North's birthday.

Photo: Instagram


5/24 North's third birthday party

Kylie, Penelope, North and Disney princess at North's birthday.

Photo: Instagram.

6/24 North's third birthday party

North and her birthday cake.

photo: snapchat

7/24 Blue Ivy's Fourth Birthday

Perhaps Kim's biggest nemesis in Tinsel town (if you believe the reports) - Beyonce is not one to get outdone on a fancy schmancy birthday for her little bundle of joy. For Blue Ivy's 4th birthday in April, Bey went all out with a fairy princess theme.

8/24 Blue Ivy's Fourth Birthday

The table set up.

Photo: Beyonce.com

9/24 Blue Ivy's Fourth Birthday

Some ~real life fairies~

Photo: Beyonce.com

10/24 Blue Ivy's Fourth Birthday

An absolutely enchanting play area.

Photo: Beyonce.com

11/24 Stella Spelling's Second Birthday

In probably the most cliched theme for the bleach blonde, Tori Spelling threw her daughter Stella a pink barbie themed bash for her second birthday in 2010. The cake was a bigger than a life sized barbie, spanning a few feet, making it literally taller than Stella herself.


12/24 North's First Birthday

Nope, that's not a festival set up - well actually, it kind of is. This is a pic of Kourtney Kardashian's backyard getting set up for Kidchella - AKA North West's first birthday.


The mermaid party wasn't Kim's first rodeo in the world of kiddy bday parties. To mark North's first 365 days in the world, Kim and Kanye threw her a festival style birthday party...
Photo: Instagram

13/24 North's First Birthday

Kim, Kanye and North cutting North's first birthday cake.

Photo :Instagram

14/24 North's First Birthday

The lavish bday party featured dress ups...



photo: Instagram

15/24 North's First Birthday

...and an actual full size ferris wheel.

Photo: Instagram

16/24 Lauren Nembo's Third Birthday

You may have not heard of Lauren Nembo, but the amount of money that was spent on her third birthday is probably more than most spent on their wedding day. The spoiled Perth toddler was thrown a soiree that cost her parents, Trang Nguyen and Eric Lembo, approx $50k.

The well off couple hired an Australian Idol performer to entertain guests, along with a fairy floss machine, a photo booth, balloon artists and a face painter. Instead of fairy bread there was shucked oysters, tempura scallops, pork belly and paella. Oh yeah, the fancy food alone cost $19k.


Image via Dave and Charlotte photography.


17/24 Lauren Nembo's Third Birthday

The parents and their daughter. Photo: Dave and Charlotte photography.

18/24 Pixie Curtis's Third Birthday

Infamous PR mogul threw her daughter, Pixie, a Frozen themed bday for her third bday.

Photo: Instagram.

19/24 Pixie Curtis's Third Birthday

The table set up at Pixie's birthday.

Photo: Instagram.

20/24 Azure's Second Birthday

The birthday girl, who was just two years old at the time, wore an $1100 Alex Perry gown to celebrate the beginning of her terrible twos. But then again, with parents like shoe designer, Terry Biviano, and former NRL star Anthony Minichiello, what else would be expected for Azure's day of birth celebrations?

The couple received a lot of flack in the media for their spoiling their daughter with the lavish gathering, which saw the park transformed into a whimsical garden by a team of stylists, florists and caterers.

But, speaking directly to Daily Mail, Anthony stood up for their decision. “At the end of the day we don’t care what anyone else thinks. She’s our daughter and we shower her with as much love as we want,” he said.


Photo: Instagram

21/24 7 Celeb kids' parties that will put yours to shame

The happy family.

Photo: Instagram

22/24 Azure's Second Birthday

The $1100 Alex Perry dress Azure wore.

Photo: Instagram

23/24 Azure's Second Birthday

The family cutting the cake in front of the flower wall.

Photo: Instagram

24/24 Suri Cruise's Second Birthday

While no photos were released inside Suri's second birthday, it's highly speculated that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes spent $100k on their daughter's celebration. What was all the money spent on? Apparently, $17,000 on fresh cut flowers and $45,000 for catering by Wolfgang Puck and over $5000 on cakes and cupcakes.

