Pixie Curtis turns five

20/24 Azure's Second Birthday

The birthday girl, who was just two years old at the time, wore an $1100 Alex Perry gown to celebrate the beginning of her terrible twos. But then again, with parents like shoe designer, Terry Biviano, and former NRL star Anthony Minichiello, what else would be expected for Azure's day of birth celebrations?



The couple received a lot of flack in the media for their spoiling their daughter with the lavish gathering, which saw the park transformed into a whimsical garden by a team of stylists, florists and caterers.



But, speaking directly to Daily Mail, Anthony stood up for their decision. “At the end of the day we don’t care what anyone else thinks. She’s our daughter and we shower her with as much love as we want,” he said.





Photo: Instagram