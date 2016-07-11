8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

The Duchess cheered on Andy Murray during the men's final at Wimbledon over the weekend.
Last week, the Duchess attended the tennis wearing a bright yellow Roksanda dress. She was clearly impressed by the game, which featured Serena Williams.
The Duchess couldn't hide her shock while at Wimbledon last year.
While sitting alongside Prince William, Kate could hardly contain her excitement at Wimbledon in 2014.
What happened here?! Clearly Kate forgot the cameras were trained on her during a moment at Wimbledon in 2014.
The Duchess and Prince William waved their hands in they air like they just didn't care while courtside in 2012.
The Duchess could hardly contain her grimace while in attendance at Wimbledon in 2012.
Kate pointed out a rogue shot to William in 2011.
Kate attended the tennis alongside a friend in 2011, where she couldn't help but make a face. Standard.