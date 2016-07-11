News

8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

1/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

The Duchess cheered on Andy Murray during the men's final at Wimbledon over the weekend.

2/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

Last week, the Duchess attended the tennis wearing a bright yellow Roksanda dress. She was clearly impressed by the game, which featured Serena Williams.

3/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

The Duchess couldn't hide her shock while at Wimbledon last year.

4/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

While sitting alongside Prince William, Kate could hardly contain her excitement at Wimbledon in 2014.

5/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

What happened here?! Clearly Kate forgot the cameras were trained on her during a moment at Wimbledon in 2014.

6/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

The Duchess and Prince William waved their hands in they air like they just didn't care while courtside in 2012.

7/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

The Duchess could hardly contain her grimace while in attendance at Wimbledon in 2012.

8/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

Kate pointed out a rogue shot to William in 2011.

9/9 8 times the Duchess couldn’t contain herself at the tennis

Kate attended the tennis alongside a friend in 2011, where she couldn't help but make a face. Standard.

