The top cities for finding love on Tinder

1/15 1. London, England

The No. 1 city in the world for Tinder users looking for companionship (and sure, maybe a bit of love) has long attracted jetsetters and A-listers with its glam restaurants and charming hotels.

iStock

2/15 2. Paris, France

It’s one of the world’s most romantic places to propose, so it should come as no surprise that it’s one of the most popular places for Tinder Passport users.

iStock

3/15 3. New York City, New York

Who wouldn’t want a local showing them around the Big Apple?

iStock

4/15 4. Berlin, Germany

Don’t be surprised that always-cool Berlin is a hotspot for connected, single travellers. After all, people come here just for the all-weekend parties.

iStock

5/15 5. Moscow, Russia

Want to brighten up a gloomy day in Moscow? Check out the booming arts scene and swipe right on Muscovites who love shows at the Bolshoi Theatre and contemporary art fairs like Cosmoscow.

iStock

6/15 6. Stockholm, Sweden

The secret is out: summer is the best time to visit Sweden. Nothing says romance like kayaking along the coast and spending lazy afternoons in the fishing boat.

iStock

7/15 7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

One of the best places to travel this year is also one of the cities that saw the greatest boost in interest since the launch of Tinder Passport. Our guess? People are eager to connect with locals ahead of the Olympics.

iStock

8/15 8. Sydney, Australia

You won’t tire of eating and drinking your way through Sydney but you’ll definitely want a companion with whom to share.

iStock

9/15 9. Barcelona, Spain

Need to know what to do in Barcelona? People are finding locals to make their way around.

iStock

10/15 10. Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Buenos Aires trifecta (tango, steak, wine) is a must-do, whether you’re on a Tinder date or a platonic meet-up.

iStock

11/15 11. Melbourne, Australia

Even if you only have two days in Melbourne, your Tinder Passport matches can help make the most of your time.

iStock

12/15 12. Los Angeles, California

With so many areas and options in this sprawling city, it would pay to have your local Tinder Passport friend hook you up with where to meet.

iStock

13/15 13. Auckland, New Zealand

Conjure a little romance in Auckland by taking a ferry to one of the many outlying islands.

iStock

14/15 14. Dublin, Ireland

In Dublin’s chic Creative Quarter, travellers can get to know their Tinder matches over a scoop of local ice cream (brown bread; toasted Irish oats).

iStock

15/15 15. Rome, Italy

It may be true that all roads lead to Rome. Explore this romantic city with a Tinder date of your very own.

iStock

