The No. 1 city in the world for Tinder users looking for companionship (and sure, maybe a bit of love) has long attracted jetsetters and A-listers with its glam restaurants and charming hotels.
It’s one of the world’s most romantic places to propose, so it should come as no surprise that it’s one of the most popular places for Tinder Passport users.
Who wouldn’t want a local showing them around the Big Apple?
Don’t be surprised that always-cool Berlin is a hotspot for connected, single travellers. After all, people come here just for the all-weekend parties.
Want to brighten up a gloomy day in Moscow? Check out the booming arts scene and swipe right on Muscovites who love shows at the Bolshoi Theatre and contemporary art fairs like Cosmoscow.
The secret is out: summer is the best time to visit Sweden. Nothing says romance like kayaking along the coast and spending lazy afternoons in the fishing boat.
One of the best places to travel this year is also one of the cities that saw the greatest boost in interest since the launch of Tinder Passport. Our guess? People are eager to connect with locals ahead of the Olympics.
You won’t tire of eating and drinking your way through Sydney but you’ll definitely want a companion with whom to share.
Need to know what to do in Barcelona? People are finding locals to make their way around.
The Buenos Aires trifecta (tango, steak, wine) is a must-do, whether you’re on a Tinder date or a platonic meet-up.
Even if you only have two days in Melbourne, your Tinder Passport matches can help make the most of your time.
With so many areas and options in this sprawling city, it would pay to have your local Tinder Passport friend hook you up with where to meet.
Conjure a little romance in Auckland by taking a ferry to one of the many outlying islands.
In Dublin’s chic Creative Quarter, travellers can get to know their Tinder matches over a scoop of local ice cream (brown bread; toasted Irish oats).
It may be true that all roads lead to Rome. Explore this romantic city with a Tinder date of your very own.
