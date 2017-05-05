Her Majesty sent the Interwebs into meltdown when she requested all of her staff present themselves at Buckingham Palace for a special announcement. Royal-watchers speculated the Queen could be abdicating the throne or Prince Harry could be engaged to Meghan Markle. Turns out His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was just retiring from any more Royal engagements. Fizzer.
In a gif that’s now gone viral, Queen Elizabeth can be seen telling her grandson to stand up during her birthday celebrations, because it’s her 90th for godsake.
Remember when Michelle and Barack Obama sent Prince Harry a video message challenging him to the Invictus Games? The Queen’s response was on point. “Oh really? Please,” she replied sassily.
She made no verbal response, but the Council was quick to respond to the insults by shutting them down immediately. “This does not represent our views and values,” said the snippy response, which was reportedly the Queen's doing.
“I’m alive anyway,” she responded dryly to Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness.
And she even stopped to flash a cheeky smile.
"Her Majesty said 'yes' to it straight away," said a source. "She thought it was such brilliant fun.”
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded the Queen he was the 12th Canadian PM to serve during her reign, she responded by saying, “Thank you for making me feel old!”
While watching highlights from the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Elizabeth told her husband, 'Oh, Philip, do look! I've got my Miss Piggy face on,' according to the Mirror.
Why bother when she has her own?