1/10 When she called a 3am 'emergency meeting' and freaked the whole world out

Her Majesty sent the Interwebs into meltdown when she requested all of her staff present themselves at Buckingham Palace for a special announcement. Royal-watchers speculated the Queen could be abdicating the throne or Prince Harry could be engaged to Meghan Markle. Turns out His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was just retiring from any more Royal engagements. Fizzer.

Getty