15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

1/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On believing in yourself.

2/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On washing that backstabber right out of your hair.

3/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On staying real.

4/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On what real love feels like.

5/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On knowing the difference between good and bad.

6/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On always putting friendships first.

7/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On guys being 'sucky' people.

8/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On loving yourself more than anyone else.

9/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On expressing her true feelings.

10/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On your nagging ex-boyfriend who always knows the wrong time to text.

11/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On breaking up with your 'best friend'.

12/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On what a best friend's duties are.

13/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On trusting your instincts.

14/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On knowing when to get rid of the dead wood.

15/15 15 classic words of wisdom Lauren Conrad dished out on The Hills

On boyfriends you know you're going to regret in a few years.

