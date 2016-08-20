The best memes from the 2016 Olympics

Michael Phelps' # PhelpsFace before the men's 200m butterfly.
Katie Ledecky's record-breaking swim blew the competition literally out of the water. In fact she was so far ahead that it made look like she was swimming on her own.
Laurie Hernandez whispering "I got this" to herself just before the gymnastics competition had the world in stitches.
Fu Yuanhui's funny faces won the internet during the Rio Games.
Seriously how awesome is she?
PhelpsFace was definitely one of the biggest viral sensation of the Olympics.
Tonga flag bearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua became the new hottest man in the world when he flashed up on our screens greased up at the opening ceremony.
Shaunae Miller diving over line to win gold in women's 400m final caused a lot of controversy - and memes.
Spare a thought for the lifeguards at the Olympics. This was definitely a 'bring a book with you' kind of job.
Kyle Chalmers won gold at the men's 100m freestyle race at the tender age of 18, putting us all to shame.
Who could forget Usain Bolt's cheeky grin as he raced to the finish line of the 100m dash?
"When you are participating in the Olympics but tomorrow is your history exam."
Michael Phelps' life Vs our lives.
People were wondering what happened to Michael Phelps when he appeared at the pool sporting red spots on his back. The internet responded according but it turned out he's a major fan of cupping.
Usain Blot may be confident in his skills but his relationship with opponent Andre De Grasse is goals.