10 times Prince George rocked our socks off in his shorts

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

According to UK etiquette consultant William Hanson, Prince George could wear shorts so much because they're a sign of aristocracy in England.



"Trousers are for older boys and men,” he explained to Cosmopolitan. “Whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban.”



Well, you learn something new every day! Scroll for the three-year-old’s cutest fashion moments…

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

When he was snapped playing with bubbles in a park in Canada, Prince George donned these adorable red shorts.

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

When this Christmas photo was taken on the steps of Kensington Palace by his proud parents, George matched his shorts with a cute navy vest.

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

That time he made his balcony debut with daddy in baby blue!

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

The prince rocked these bright red shorts with a white embroidered shirt for his sister Princess Charlotte’s Christening.

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

Something a bit more formal for a Royal day out with mummy.

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

Prince George wore blue cargo shorts for his first visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, when he got to meet a bilby!

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

Isn’t he just the cutest!


Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

When he threw a royal tanty at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, he was wearing a navy and white ensemble.

Getty

10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

George’s adorable attire while watching Prince William in a polo match. He matches with the Duchess of Cambridge!

Getty

