10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

According to UK etiquette consultant William Hanson, Prince George could wear shorts so much because they're a sign of aristocracy in England.
"Trousers are for older boys and men,” he explained to Cosmopolitan. “Whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban.”
Well, you learn something new every day! Scroll for the three-year-old’s cutest fashion moments…
When he was snapped playing with bubbles in a park in Canada, Prince George donned these adorable red shorts.
When this Christmas photo was taken on the steps of Kensington Palace by his proud parents, George matched his shorts with a cute navy vest.
That time he made his balcony debut with daddy in baby blue!
The prince rocked these bright red shorts with a white embroidered shirt for his sister Princess Charlotte’s Christening.
Something a bit more formal for a Royal day out with mummy.
Prince George wore blue cargo shorts for his first visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, when he got to meet a bilby!
Isn’t he just the cutest!
When he threw a royal tanty at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, he was wearing a navy and white ensemble.
George’s adorable attire while watching Prince William in a polo match. He matches with the Duchess of Cambridge!
