10 times Prince George totally rocked our socks off in his shorts

According to UK etiquette consultant William Hanson, Prince George could wear shorts so much because they're a sign of aristocracy in England.





"Trousers are for older boys and men,” he explained to Cosmopolitan. “Whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban.”





