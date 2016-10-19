Gross but true: a University of Arizona study found the average cutting board has 200 times more fecal bacteria than a toilet seat, with raw meat the main reason behind this.
Considering how many times you – and the rest of your household – touch it, it’s no wonder refrigerator door handles are riddled with bacteria.
You take it everywhere you go, but your handbag – and the handle in particular – is a germ hotspot. A British study found the average handbag is three times dirtier than office toilets.
It’s something you touch and put near your face every day, but a British study has found phones have up to 140 units per swab of illness-causing staphylococcus. This is compared to a toilet seat which clocks 20 units on average. For the 75 percent of people who admit to using the phone while in the bathroom JUST DON’T DO IT.
You might be doing your bit for the environment, but that could end up with you getting sick if you’re not careful. One study found E.coli bacteria was found on 12 percent of bags they sampled.
When was the last time you bought a new kitchen sponge? Chances are it’s not every week as experts suggest, and you’re likely cleaning your kitchen with a dirty sponge. The exact dirtiness will shock you: according to Arizona researchers 10 percent of sponges contain salmonella and up to 500 times more bacteria than that found on a toilet seat.
They’re meant to leave things cleaner, but a load of washing will transfer at least 100 million E.coli bacteria to your machine, which then becomes a breeding ground of germs thanks to the moist environment. Make sure to disinfect your machine by cleaning it with bleach once a month.
How often have you put your shopping bags down outside your door while scrabbling around for keys? You’ll think twice about doing that again once you realise how dirty that mat is thanks to everyone scraping and cleaning their shoes against it every time they come into the house.
