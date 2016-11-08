News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Would you wear diamonds made from the ashes of your loved ones?

Breast milk rings and the other weird things people turn into jewellery

You may also like these galleries

Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress

1/8 Diamonds made from human ashes

When a loved one passes, most keep their memory alive with pictures and by visiting burial sites, but some take it one step further, by turning the remains of a family member into a memorial diamond.


Algordanza

2/8 Breast milk

Turning breast milk into jewellery has become increasingly popular, with companies such as Sacred Legacy Arts putting their own stamp on it. "We preserved a mama's OWN milk and mixed it with our fleck & shimmer combination to turn her precious liquid gold into an opal-style stone."

Instagram/sacredlegacyarts

3/8 Cat ashes

Some people can't bear to part with their beloved pet - so they don't. Jeweller Tree of Opals used cat ashes suspended in crystal-clear resin to create this keepsake.


Instagram/treeofopals

4/8 Baby hair

Taking baby mementos to the next level, you can get your child's hair turned into an accessory. "Random scatters of a babes first curls are perfectly set in this milky gold gem," writes jeweller Baby Bee Hummingbirds.

Instagram/babybeehummingbirds

5/8 Horse hair

Horse lovers rejoice: there's a way to keep your equine friend close to you when you're not riding, with rings and bracelets made of braided horse hair.

Instagram/leaping_beauty

6/8 Animal taxidermy

Pretty much anything can be made wearable, with US jeweller Morgaine Fay using raccoon jaw to create this pair of earrings.

Instagram/morgaine_faye

7/8 Teeth

If you like jewellery with a bit of bite, teeth accessories - like this ring created by Australian jeweller Polly van der Glas - should be right up your alley.

Instagram/theeastling

8/8 Umbilical cord

Mums are choosing to keep a lasting memory of their time giving birth by setting preserved umbilical cord in jewellery.

Instagram/treeofopals

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world