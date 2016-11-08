When a loved one passes, most keep their memory alive with pictures and by visiting burial sites, but some take it one step further, by turning the remains of a family member into a memorial diamond.
Algordanza
Turning breast milk into jewellery has become increasingly popular, with companies such as Sacred Legacy Arts putting their own stamp on it. "We preserved a mama's OWN milk and mixed it with our fleck & shimmer combination to turn her precious liquid gold into an opal-style stone."
Instagram/sacredlegacyarts
Some people can't bear to part with their beloved pet - so they don't. Jeweller Tree of Opals used cat ashes suspended in crystal-clear resin to create this keepsake.
Instagram/treeofopals
Taking baby mementos to the next level, you can get your child's hair turned into an accessory. "Random scatters of a babes first curls are perfectly set in this milky gold gem," writes jeweller Baby Bee Hummingbirds.
Instagram/babybeehummingbirds
Horse lovers rejoice: there's a way to keep your equine friend close to you when you're not riding, with rings and bracelets made of braided horse hair.
Instagram/leaping_beauty
Pretty much anything can be made wearable, with US jeweller Morgaine Fay using raccoon jaw to create this pair of earrings.
Instagram/morgaine_faye
If you like jewellery with a bit of bite, teeth accessories - like this ring created by Australian jeweller Polly van der Glas - should be right up your alley.
Instagram/theeastling
Mums are choosing to keep a lasting memory of their time giving birth by setting preserved umbilical cord in jewellery.
Instagram/treeofopals