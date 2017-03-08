Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Proving Beyoncé is life, this student manages to incorporate their favourite song into a question about the solar system.
via oddee.com
This answer probably wasn't what their teacher was after, but you can't argue with this student's logic in the slightest.
via veryseriousstuff.com
"Seems right to me", one Reddit user captioned this test answer when posted onto the online forum.
reddit.com
Well, Bruce Willis DOES have a knack with saving the world from asteroids...
veryseriousstuff.com
Hugh Jackman is our favourite Hugh, too!
web-humour.com
Kudos to this kid for addressing the more pressing health concerns of Bob.
via smosh.com
Kids can be brutally honest sometimes. And this is one of those times.
ericpazdziora.com