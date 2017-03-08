News

Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

1/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Proving Beyoncé is life, this student manages to incorporate their favourite song into a question about the solar system.

via oddee.com

2/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

This answer probably wasn't what their teacher was after, but you can't argue with this student's logic in the slightest.

via veryseriousstuff.com

3/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

"Seems right to me", one Reddit user captioned this test answer when posted onto the online forum.

reddit.com

4/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Well, Bruce Willis DOES have a knack with saving the world from asteroids...

veryseriousstuff.com

5/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Hugh Jackman is our favourite Hugh, too!

web-humour.com

6/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Kudos to this kid for addressing the more pressing health concerns of Bob.

via smosh.com

7/7 Teachers share hilariously clever kid fails

Kids can be brutally honest sometimes. And this is one of those times.

ericpazdziora.com

