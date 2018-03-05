Prince Harry will be spending a lot of time in Australia this year with Sydney playing host to the 2018 Invictus Games, and his and fiancée Meghan Markle's potential local pad looks lavish as.
With the games kicking off in October, the 32-year-old obviously needs somewhere to stay and according to reports his royal minders have already secured him a luxury, water front home much like this one in Point Piper.
Although the exact address is kept secret, the $40 million home in the Eastern suburbs is expected to be similar to this home.
The harbourside mansion has a whopping eight-bedrooms, private balconies and butler's quarters.
The property boasts spectacular harbour views and a massive master bedroom.
The residence is said to also have a library and many different sitting rooms.
New Idea reported that it could also become a short-term home for Meghan Markle, with Harry 'making arrangements' for her to join him in Down Under.
The Invictus Games is the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by the Prince in 2014.
