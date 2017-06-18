News

Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

1/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

These kids. These kids!

Getty

2/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

They're just so full of personality.

Getty

3/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

George just doesn't care if it's a fancy birthday party.

Getty

4/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

If he's like this aged three, imagine the teen years.

Getty

5/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Cheekiest grin ever!

Getty

6/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Looks like George has been teaching Charlotte his ways.

Getty

7/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

He's just SO cheeky!

Getty

8/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

The whole family turned out for Queen Elizabeth's 91st birthday.

Getty

9/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Have a feeling he won't be letting Kate dress him in those adorable outfits for too much longer.

Getty

10/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Bored. Booooooored!

Getty

11/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

He's definitely been teaching Charlotte some of his tricks.

Getty

12/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Looks like George is about to get one of his mum Kate's trademark telling-offs.

Getty

13/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Cute as a button.

Getty

14/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

'Let me just grab something from down here...'

Getty

15/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

'Is there mischief and mayhem I could be causing over there?'

Getty

16/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

He's definitely getting a telling-off. Was bound to happen.

Getty

17/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

Oh, that's told him.

Getty

18/18 Prince George's cheekiest faces this weekend

No bad mood lasts long with this one!

Getty

