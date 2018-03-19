Royal wedding rules

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is just two months away. Here are a host of the traditional rules they will likely need to follow on their big day on May 19.
The bride's wedding ring is made from a special type of Welsh gold, a tradition started by Queen Elizabeth’s mother back in the 20s. This gold is even more valuable than any mined in South Africa or Australia. Harry on the other hand will be able to decide if he wants to wear a wedding band. Neither Prince Philip or brother William currently do.
Quite possibly one of the biggest questions of the day - what will Meghan Markle's dress look like? A few things are certain. The dress has to be white. Ever since Queen Victoria chose to wed Prince Albert in a sumptuous white gown in 1840, every royal bride since has followed suit. In later years, it’s also become customary for the bride’s gown to include lace.
Princess Diana wore a floral shaped, diamond and silver tiara from the Spencer family collection, even though the Queen gifted her the 'Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara', which Kate has worn many times. Meghan will likely also wear a tiara but it will not be a major one.
You can expect to see Harry don his sashes and metals as a member of the Army Air Corp. Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert was the first to start this trend for royal grooms, according to Brides.
Every royal bride's bouquet includes a Sprig of Myrtle - seen as an an emblem of love and good fortune in marriage. Sprigs for many weddings have come from the same Myrtle plant first received by Queen Victoria. The bride then leaves her bouquet with the 'Unknown Soldier'.
The Queen arrives last, with Prince Philip, once all other guests are inside the church. She is greeted by members of the church before heading inside. Charles and Camilla met the Queen at the aisle during the 2011 royal wedding and then lead her to the front. The Bride then walks in, followed by her bridesmaid - even the Queen stands for this. But the bride pauses at the top of the alter while the groom/Prince walks in from the side. Then she walks down the aisle to meet him at the altar.
As protocol dictates that Harry's family will sit on the right-hand side of the church.
Most British weddings are held at noon and are followed by a seated luncheon called a 'wedding breakfast'. There's also a gathering in the evening. In 2011, Kate changed into another dress for the evening celebrations.
A royal wedding menu, can’t include Shellfish due to the higher likelihood of causing food poisoning. It's actually off-limits for any royal menu. That means no swanky raw bar at Harry and Meghan’s reception.
Yes there are always two. One for the bride and one for the groom. And they are traditionally fruitcake. But Prince William bucked the trend and went for his fave - a chocolate fudge cake. The couple often sends out portions of the remaining wedding cake to guests as a thank-you gesture.
