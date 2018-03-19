Royal wedding rules

7/11 The ceremony

The Queen arrives last, with Prince Philip, once all other guests are inside the church. She is greeted by members of the church before heading inside. Charles and Camilla met the Queen at the aisle during the 2011 royal wedding and then lead her to the front. The Bride then walks in, followed by her bridesmaid - even the Queen stands for this. But the bride pauses at the top of the alter while the groom/Prince walks in from the side. Then she walks down the aisle to meet him at the altar.

