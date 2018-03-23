With their royal wedding closing in, there is plenty of weird and tacky Prince Harry and Meghan Markle memorabilia already being sold in stores and online. Just like these paper dolls of the royal couple on Amazon for $13.
Amazon
This tea towel is being sold by by House of Cally on Not on The High Street for $21.
Not on The High Street
A special Windsor Knot beer has been produced to commemorate Harry and Meghan's wedding.
AAP
A company has brought out a set of condoms - by Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms - in time for the big day, with the promise that like Meghan, your ‘prince will come’.
crownjewelcondoms.co.uk
These paper earrings by Witty Chicken are being sold on Etsy for $11.50.
Etsy
Or if you'd like something more hands on, then why not grab this colouring book. Created by Teresa Goodridge and available on Amazon for $13.
Amazon
Why wouldn't you want this basketball hoop in your backyard. Created by Amritvir for sale on Zazzle for almost $34.
Zazzle
One of the most respectable items we've spotted so far is this lovely tea set by esteemed chinaware brand William Edwards. At $160 it is a little pricey.
William Edwards