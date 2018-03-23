News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The tackiest Royal Wedding souvenirs

harry and meghan dolls

You may also like these galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

1/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

With their royal wedding closing in, there is plenty of weird and tacky Prince Harry and Meghan Markle memorabilia already being sold in stores and online. Just like these paper dolls of the royal couple on Amazon for $13.

Amazon

2/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

This tea towel is being sold by by House of Cally on Not on The High Street for $21.

Not on The High Street

3/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

A special Windsor Knot beer has been produced to commemorate Harry and Meghan's wedding.

AAP

4/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

A company has brought out a set of condoms - by Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms - in time for the big day, with the promise that like Meghan, your ‘prince will come’.

crownjewelcondoms.co.uk

5/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

These paper earrings by Witty Chicken are being sold on Etsy for $11.50.

Etsy

6/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

Or if you'd like something more hands on, then why not grab this colouring book. Created by Teresa Goodridge and available on Amazon for $13.

Amazon

7/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

Why wouldn't you want this basketball hoop in your backyard. Created by Amritvir for sale on Zazzle for almost $34.

Zazzle

8/8 Royal Wedding souvenirs

One of the most respectable items we've spotted so far is this lovely tea set by esteemed chinaware brand William Edwards. At $160 it is a little pricey.

William Edwards

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world