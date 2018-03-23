In a story that would not look out of place in a fairy tale, Crown Prince Frederik & Mary Donaldson first met during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The couple first laid eyes on each other in a pub, as Prince Frederik concealed his royal identity.
And after months of long distance phone calls and letters, Mary took the plunge and moved to Denmark to be with Frederik. The couple became officially engaged on October 8, 2003 and wed on May 14, 2004. For the big day, Mary donned a duchesse satin gown by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank which featured an impressive 19ft train.
Getty Images
Officials estimate around two billion people around the world watched the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 – making it the most watched event in history. Some 14 American TV channels simultaneously broadcast the nuptials, where the greatest amount of interest in the big day came from.
For her big day, Kate wore a custom gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and a Cartier halo tiara (that King George V1 gifted his wife with in 1936.) The wedding wasn’t cheap; reports say the nuptials cost the royals some £25.8m – with £24m of that spent on security alone.
Getty Images
The Queen’s Westminster Abbey wedding, held on 20 November 1947, was attended by 2000 guests and broadcast to 200 million radio listeners globally. The Queen’s iconic bridal gown (boasting motfis of star lilies and orange blossoms) was paid for using post-war ration coupons and designed by Norman Hartness Following the ceremony, the young couple waved to the adoring British public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Getty Images
Back in 2011, the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips married former England rugby captain Mike Tindall at a small church ceremony in Edinburgh. The couple decided to keep the ceremony relatively low-key with only a handful of royal family members in attendance.
The bride chose an ivory silk and satin gown by Stewart Parvin, one of the Queen’s favourite couturiers, for the big day. She accessorised the look with a Greek tiara borrowed from her mother Princess Anne and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Getty Images
Over 600,000 people lined the streets of London to watch Lady Diana Spencer wed the heir to the throne on 29 July 1981. Held at St Paul’s cathedral, the ceremony itself was attended by 3,500 and watched globally on television by around 750 million people.
Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with her ex-husband, the Duke of York, on 23 July 2986 at Westminster Abbey. Her 80s gown was typical of the flamboyant styles popular then and was copied across the world afterwards. It was designer by Lindka Cierach and made from ivory duchesse satin. Some 2,000 guests attended the ceremony, including Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and US First Lady Nancy Reagan.
Getty Images
On June 8, 2013 Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill wed in Stockholm. For the ceremony, Madeleine donned a sweeping organza gown by Valentino finished with a dazzling tiara and veil. The couple’s lavish day included a towering pyramid ‘cake’ made up of 700 macarons.
It is interesting to note, that the couple also eschewed tradition and kept their original surnames. The wedding was paid for by Princess Madeleine’s father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, and is estimated to have cost £258,450.00.
Getty Images
The Sultan of Brunei is one of the richest people in the world (with a net worth of around $20 billion) so it stands to reason his daughter, Princess Hafizah, would have a spectacular wedding. The celebrations in 2012 lasted for a week and included a reception for 3,000 guests, a 17-gun salute and a *lot* of jewels.
Getty Images
After a year of dating, Prince Felipe Of Spain & former journalist Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano announced their engagement. The couple wed on 22 May 2004 at the Almudena cathedral in Madrid and the ceremony was watched by 25 million people in Spain.
For the big day, Queen Letizia, as she is now known, donned a gown by Manuel Peregaz which boasted a 15ft train. She accessorised her veil with a tiara borrowed from her mother-in-law Queen Sofia.
Getty Images
On 19 June 2010, Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling wed in Stockholm Cathedral. The nuptials cost almost two million pounds and although half was paid for by her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, the rest was funded by taxes.
According to Sveriges Television, the wedding was the biggest event ever covered in Sweden.
Getty Images
Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, a former banker and English teacher, celebrated her big day in February 2002 in a Valentino ivory mikado silk gown with a 16-foot train. She wed the then-Prince Willem-Alexander at a 15th century church in Amsterdam.
Getty Images
The couple wed in the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg on 20 October 2012. The lavish, two-day ceremony was attended by heavyweights from around the world, including the Queen of Sweden and the King and Queen of Norway. Stephanie’s bespoke, Elie Saab dress took 3,900 hours to make and a Altenloh de Bruxelles tiara finished off the bridal look.
Getty Images
American actress Grace Kelly became engaged to Prince Rainier III just months after meeting him at Cannes Film Festival in 1955. Their incredibly glamorous wedding boasted two ceremonies (one quick, 15-minute civil service followed by the elaborate religious ceremony the following day). Both were held in April 1956 in Monaco, and planned by the Hollywood studio that Grace worked for; Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Kelly wore two gowns, both created by Helen Rose (MGM’s head costume designer at the time).
Getty Images
Several days of celebrations, including concerts and firework displays, followed this hugely lavish royal wedding between 53-year-old Prince Albert II and South African Olympic swimmer. Heads of state and A-listers, including Prince Edward, model Naomi Campbell and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, made the guest list.
Getty Images
Princess Margaret made history by broadcasting her Westminster Abbey wedding on television in May 1960. And the gamble paid off. Over 300 million viewers tuned in to watch her tie the knot. The bride, wearing a silk organza dress by Norman Hartnell, made the short journey from Clarence House to Westminster Abbey in the Glass Coach with the Duke of Edinburgh (in place of her deceased father) by her side.
Getty Images