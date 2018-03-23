1/15 Wedding of Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark

In a story that would not look out of place in a fairy tale, Crown Prince Frederik & Mary Donaldson first met during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The couple first laid eyes on each other in a pub, as Prince Frederik concealed his royal identity.

And after months of long distance phone calls and letters, Mary took the plunge and moved to Denmark to be with Frederik. The couple became officially engaged on October 8, 2003 and wed on May 14, 2004. For the big day, Mary donned a duchesse satin gown by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank which featured an impressive 19ft train.

