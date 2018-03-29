News

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Easter decorations

1/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Easter is upon us, but if you're still scrambling to pick up enough eggs for your hunt, fear not: we've got some cheap and easy decor items that will ensure your holiday is as magical as the Easter bunny himself. Including this cute $6 ceramic decoration.

Target

2/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Light up your mantelpiece or dining table with this cute little guy for $8.

Target

3/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

This adorable moss bunny is selling for $4 at Big W.

Big W

4/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Get geometric with these guys for $5 from Kmart.

Kmart

5/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Or go for gold with this $4 Target table-topper.

Target

6/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

For something a little more fun, an Easter Pinata will be a hit with the kids. This one is $10 at Kmart.

Kmart

7/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Have them go undercover with an Easter themed super heroes costume. They come in blue and pink for $8 at Target.

Target

8/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Or there are these $2 colour-in masks to keep the kidies busy.

Big W

9/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Kick your Easter egg hunt into gear with some $3 signs. Or confuse them by pointing in the wrong direction.

Big W

10/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Or go for something a little healthier by serving real eggs in these $1.50 bunny-shaped cups.

Big W

11/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

If you're someone who believes in decorating Easter like Christmas, you can embrace it with a $7 egg wreath from Kmart

Kmart

12/12 Cheap but not nasty Easter decorations

Or dream of the upcoming winter with nifty $3 Easter snow globes.

Kmart

