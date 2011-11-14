Helping others for your health

In an unusual experiment, they studied 20 young heterosexual couples in happy relationships. Scientists subjected each man to painful electric shocks while their partners underwent brain scans that measured neural activity in the brain. Sometimes, girlfriends were able to support their blokes by holding their arms but other times they were forced to simply watch. When the women were able to provide support, reward-related regions of the brain were activated. At times when they couldn’t provide support, the regions demonstrated decreased activity.

According to study author, Dr Naomi Eisenberger, one of the regions activated – the ventral striatum – is normally activated in response to rewards like chocolate, sex and money. “The fact that support-giving also activates this region suggests that support-giving may be processed by the brain as a very basic type of rewarding experience.”

The results, published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, also suggest that helping others can be useful in lowering stress. During the experiments, scientists recorded neural activity in the brain’s septal area – an area that reduces stress by inhibiting the regions that process threats – and noted interesting patterns during times when support was given.

Have your say: when is the last time you did something nice for someone? Or was on the receiving end of someone lending you a hand?

