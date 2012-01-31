Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



Lara Bingle in beach babe mode

Aussie model Lara Bingle made the most of the warm weather in Sydney at the weekend, spending the day at a harbourside beach.

A fresh-faced Bingle wore her hair tied back, and completed her beachy look by teaming a chunky silver necklace with her swimsuit.

The tanned 24-year-old, who has graced the covers of magazines including Who, Oyster, and New Idea, looked relaxed and happy as she swam, reclined on the rocks, and tweeted the odd photograph.

In 2006 Bingle’s profile went global when she appeared in the controversial ‘Where the bloody hell are you’ advertising campaign for Tourism Australia, which was banned in the UK for the use of the word ‘bloody’.

Since then she has appeared in campaigns for Vodafone and Speedo, and since 2009 has been an ambassador for Bowel Cancer Australia.

In November 2011 Bingle appeared in a bikini on the cover of Who, defending herself against taunts made by paparazzi that she was ‘fat’ after she put on six kilograms.

Bingle told the magazine that despite the criticism she was feeling positive.

"I'm not trying to beat myself up or worry about hammering myself at the gym everyday - when you stress about that, it does more harm than good," she said.

Bingle was most pleased about being a good role model for young women having issues with their body image, many of whom she connected to through Twitter.

"They're my real inspiration," Bingle told Who. "Whenever there's been a negative media report, they've come to my defence and say I've inspired them, and that's amazing to me."

Related Links:

Candice Swanepoel makes a splash on the beach

Blog: Body parts you love to hate? Try these tips!

The latest from our health and fitness blogger Libby Babet

Win a double pass to an exclusive screening of ‘Titanic in 3D’ on Valentine’s Day. Enter now!