Women get unexpected kicks at the gym

A study into sexual pleasure has found repeated instances of women experiencing exercise-induced orgasms while working out.

Sex expert and author of blog MySexProfessor.com Debby Herbenick surveyed hundreds of women between the ages of 18 and 63 about their experiences with exercise-induced orgasm, or ‘coregasm’.

Most women interviewed for the study claimed they were not thinking about anything sexual in nature at the time of the orgasm.

Orgasm was most likely to be a side-effect of abdominal exercises, weight lifting and yoga. Some women also reported ‘coregasms’ following cycling, running and walking.

Herbenick and her team found that half the women surveyed who reported experiencing exercise-related sexual pleasure had experienced the symptoms more than 10 times.

“These data are interesting because they suggest that orgasm is not necessarily a sexual event,” Herbenick told media. “They may also teach us more about the bodily processes underlying women's experiences of orgasm.”

While Hebernick’s study, published in the journal Sexual and Relationship Therapy, did not report on how common the event is among women, it did note that it took just five weeks to recruit 370 women for the survey.



