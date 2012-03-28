

Octomum poses nearly nude

Octomum has set a new standard for post-baby bodies in a photo she posed for in Closer magazine.

While it has taken her three years, Nadya Suleman said she has "never looked this good" and lost ten stone after the birth of her octuplets in 2009.

The photo in Closer shows her topless, protecting her modesty with only her hands and a nude pair of underpants.

"I just pinged back into shape like a rubber band after the kids, I don't know how I did it. I eat like a horse, don't count calories and have never owned a set of scales," she said.

"I gained an entire human when I was pregnant with the octuplets, going from 10st to over 19st, but two months later, I was size 8 again. Now I never weigh myself."

Nadya admitted that she started doing 50 sit-ups a day just 2 weeks after her C-section, and completed two-hour stints at the gym, three times a week so she could 'get stronger'.

She said she never believed in diets and now runs 40 miles a week when her mum and friend will babysit for her, "just for stress relief".

"I just eat healthily. I'm a pescatarian and eat 15 portions of fruit or vegetables a day. I eat so much!"

While she isn't modest in crediting herself as "a good mother" she was annoyed she did not receive enough praise for it.

"The kids have structure and discipline and only eat healthily, they don't know what candy is!

"I've done a really great job with them. I don't get any credit."

She said she wasn't interested in all the attention she received from men because she simply has no time.

"I get too much male attention, but I won't date until the octuplets are 18 - I live for them.

"I know a lot of women like male attention, but I'll go out with no make-up on and wear tracksuits, a wig and even a fake pregnancy stomach to put them off."

However she said that a future romance wasn't completely off the cards.

"I wouldn't rule out a relationship in the future. But now, when men look at me, I look away and they know not to approach me. I know I'm beautiful - I don't need a man to tell me that."



