'Bridalplasty' on the rise

The price of weddings is set to increase even more with brides opting for "Bridalplasty" before their big day - and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is said to have something to do with it.

What was once a simple affair has become more extravagant over recent years, with designer gowns, expensive venues and cakes just a few of the things topping wedding day must-haves.

But brides are seeing also the special occasion as an opportunity to "enhance" their appearance, investing their money in cosmetic surgery.

A Confetti.co.uk survey of 5,000 UK brides founds that 51 per cent chose to have teeth-whitening treatments and veneers placed over their teeth - costing around AUD$1500 per tooth; a considerable expense, especially when you could have this multiplied by up to 32 times!

The same survey also found that one in ten women are taking an even more extreme approach - choosing to have Botox or a breast augmentation operation.

Wedding expert of Confetti, Kate Thompson, said that the Middleton sisters at last year's royal wedding could be a responsible factor behind the statistics.

"Bridalplasty is fast becoming a modern extension of the French manicure for brides-to-be. It may be largely down to the vision of beauty Kate and Pippa Middleton wowed us all with last year.

"For a great many modern brides, the wedding becomes a catalyst for those who have something that bothers them about their appearance.

"They may have been able to live with wonky teeth for the last 20 years but now their everlasting wedding photos are looming, those wonky teeth suddenly take on a new importance."

Sisters with influence: Kate and Pippa

From a medical perspective, Lisa Littlehales of The Harley Medical Group said that the most popular pre-wedding treatments are liposuction and breast enlargement, while non-surgical procedures commonly include laser hair removal, medical microdermabrasion, dermaroller and Botox.

"Many brides opt for Laser Hair Removal so they are hair-free for their honeymoon and for Medical Microdermabrasion for that wonderful wedding glow," Littlehales said.

"Your wedding day is one of the biggest days of your life and we see lots of patients booking in for treatments in order to help them look and feel at their most confident on the day."

Littlehales said that it's not just the brides who are undergoing treatments but also their mothers, and that the procedures should be seen as an investment for life.

While there has been a recent increase in the number of procedures, it certainly isn't the first that's been heard of the craze. At the end of 2010, an American reality TV show premiered called Bridalplasty that saw 12 brides-to-be compete to win a prize of a dream wedding and their plastic surgery procedure of choice.

While Kate may be in the firing line, she has reason to celebrate as she and Prince William mark one year since their royal wedding this Sunday 29 April.

