The Office's Lucy Davis reveals secret bulimia battle

Lucy Davis, who found fame playing Dawn in the British television comedy, The Office, has opened up about her battle with bulimia.

The 39-year-old actress wrote an open letter to a UK newspaper detailing her weight battle, which at times was so severe it caused the blood vessels in her eyes to burst.

“All my life I’ve had an obsession with food and weight,” she wrote.

“I am fortunate to have had a lovely, healthy childhood – but somewhere along the way I believed I wouldn’t be wanted anywhere or by anyone if I wasn’t thin.

“I cannot tell you why I thought it. My parents never made me feel this way – we were given a mixture of very healthy food and treats.”

The star admits she binged and dieted as a teenager, but after she was put on steroids following a kidney transplant in 1997, her problem got worse.

“The craving to eat was insatiable,” she said.

“But I can’t blame my weight gain on the steroids – I ate for England. Once the steroids stopped, I was faced with getting the weight off and tried every diet under the sun.”

She began to starve herself for five or six days, before binging on a week’s worth of food in one go. She felt a ‘huge high’ after losing weight in this way, but her health got worse in 2011, when she started purging.

“The idea of bringing it back up came into my head,“ she wrote in the letter.

“I’d never done it before, but all I could think of was getting this food out of me… I was unprepared for the high that came with it. I knew it would be hard not to do again.

“It seemed to give me so much – the feeling I was finally in control and safe. It was a powerful addiction. And I told no one.”

At this point, the blood vessels in her eyes burst after she made herself sick the day before. It was a wake-up call for the actress.

She contacted Overeaters Anonymous, with the help of her brother, where she is mentored by someone who has previously had an eating disorder.

”I went to five meetings a week – and still do,” she said.

“I admitted to myself and others I was anorexic and bulimic. I stopped foolishly believing I was in control of my life and arrogantly thinking I was unique. I started to feel less ashamed and guilty. It is a relief not to have to hide any more.”

It sounds like Lucy is on the road to recovery – we wish her the best of luck.

If you or anyone you know suffer from an eating disorder, contact The Butterfly Foundation who provide support for Australians who suffer from eating disorders and negative body image issues. They provide helplines (1800 33 4673) for people with eating disorders.

