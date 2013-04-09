Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

If you boasted to your mates ten years ago that you were off to find yourself a cougar, they could be forgiven for thinking you were trekking into the Canadian forest to hunt mountain lions.

Courtney Cox from Cougar Town

Now days, if you’re snagging a cougar, it’s widely accepted that you’re on the hunt for something quite different – most likely, a woman that’s over the age of 40 who has no issues with dating someone ten years, or more, her junior.

Now the cougar phenomenon has been sent up by YouTube star Emily Hartridge, whose hilarious videos poke fun at everything from why you’re single to why you shouldn’t have sex with your ex.

Watch the video below for plenty of laugh-out-loud reasons why the lads should date with an older female.

Emily Hartridge's 10 reasons why you should date a cougar 1. Older women probably aren’t going to be tech savvy, so they cant check up on you

2. They are more experienced in the bedroom

3. Older women are independent – they won't depend on you for financial and emotional support

4. There will be less tantrums and insecurities in your relationship

5. You won’t need to chase them, they’ll chase you

6. A cougar will never drag you to see a Twilight movie

7. They are wise, and so a cougar will take care of you

8. Older women have enough life experience to know what they want

9. Cougars are past the stage of having children

10. Your friends will be jealous

