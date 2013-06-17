Is size 16 normal?

Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

While a dress size 16 is the new normal in the UK, with almost half of UK women now a curvy size 16 or above, a test size of four women revealed serious health problems.

They’re happy, voluptuous and say they feel great, but are these ‘average’ sized 16 women healthy?

This is because ‘average’ means overweight – even if it’s the most common size. Since 1951, Ms Average waist has grown a shocking 17cm.

Australian women are no different. Even if our average dress size is 14, women’s waistlines have increased. According to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over 60 per cent of women have a waistline of over 80cm or more – putting them at an increased risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Results from the UK test prove that these risks are real. Each of the four size 16 women were given an intensive Bupa Essential Health Assessment, which measured blood pressure, pulse, heart rate, lung function, blood glucose, diabetes risk and heart-disease risk.

The tests show that while these women may feel and look healthy, they could be setting themselves up for health problems in the future.

According to one of the test’s experts, Dr Peter Mace, a big problem for all of these women are the dangerous levels of visceral fat (abdominal fat) they’re carrying. Carrying excess weight around the middle means these women will all be at increase risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers in their 40s and beyond.

Other health issues include high cholesterol . For example, Belinda O’Brien, 60, has high levels of cholesterol and if she doesn’t change her diet, she may need statins as it puts her at risk of heart disease.

Drinking as well as weight puts Boudicca Scherazade, 44, at risk of breast cancer, being well over the recommended drinking limit.

All experts of the test stressed the importance of exercise and limiting fat and drink consumption to reduce the risk of these women developing serious health problems for the future.

