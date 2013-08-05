Licence to puff: smokers may need ID to purchase cigarettes

Following a tax hike on cigarettes, 2.8 million Aussie smokers may face a license system for all future purchases

Four days ago, Treasurer Mike Bowen defended the tax hike on cigarettes which will see packets rise $5 by 2016, telling reporters in Sydney: "It's a difficult decision but it's in the best interest of the nation."

Today experts have called for a licensing system in Australia that requires smokers to show ID to verify they're an adult.

Professor Roger Magnusson of the University of Sydney's Law School and Professor David Currow of the Cancer Institute NSW, who wrote about the smart-card proposal in Medical Journal of Australia say such a system would help to curb smoking in minors.

Even though it is an offence in all states and territories to sell tobacco to people who are under 18 years of age, the 2010 National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that 2.5% of adolescents aged 12–17 years were daily smokers; another 1.3% smoked less frequently.

"In an environment where nearly a third of tobacco smoked by adolescents is sourced through illegal sales by tobacco retailers, the requirement for retailers to verify that every pack sold is purchased by an adult is long overdue," they wrote.

"Even if a smokers licence results in some increase in secondary purchasing by adults for children, the overall reduction in access by minors would be substantial and could eclipse any other single tobacco control measure currently under consideration."

Magnusson and Currow said their plan deserves "serious consideration" because it would also "allow intelligent use of information about smokers’ purchases to help smokers quit."

The benefits to Australia's health care system are reducing the "high rates of unlawful tobacco sales to children and adolescents", the ability to monitor buyer decisions and "the effectiveness of smoking-cessation initiatives," they wrote.