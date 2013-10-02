A new study shows how students can improve their study habits

Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

With this years final exams fast approaching approximately 250,000 students are set to graduate high school, many of whom are choosing their stomach over their future.

New high protein and low GI diet to improve students studying habits.

A study commissioned by Meat and Livestock Australia has revealed that on average students snack up to three times on a typical day and favour unhealthy high sugar options.

A whopping 73% of students say their snacking increases while they are studying for exams with 30% believing it is a procrastination technique and think about food during a large proportion of their study session.

Dietitian Gerladine Georgeou has developed a specially formulated “Study Diet” a high protein, low GI diet packed with various nutrients and rich in iron as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines.

Georgeou believes that high protein foods such as beef and lamb should be eaten up to three to four times a week during study periods as apposed to "treats like lollies, chocolate and chips". These foods provide iron, to support brain function, and zinc, for a healthy immune system, meaning students will feel fuller for longer as well as remain more focused and full of energy so they are able to study to their maximum potential.

Georgeou has specifically designed the diet to include three meals and three snacks a day as well as tailoring different diets for boys and girls to suit their needs, as girls require more iron whilst the boys require larger portions and more carbohydrates. Furthermore she believes that parents are unaware of the negative impact that junk food has on their children's studying behaviour in particular the "rollercoaster of energy provided by high sugar foods" and that there needs to be a "rearranging of the teenagers mind of what is a better fuel for their studies".