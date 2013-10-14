Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

The fresh-faced entrepreneur hasn't eaten a cooked meal in seven years

UK woman’s secret to looking young

Inspired by a six-month trip to India at 21 years old, Susan Reynolds started yoga and discovered the raw food diet, leading to the healthy path she's on today.

Prior to this trip, Reynolds' enjoyed eating Chinese take away and McDonalds, plus boozy vodka-fuelled binges on the town.

Today, Reynolds, now 29, eats nothing but uncooked vegetables, fruit, seeds and nuts, a diet which she claims is the secret to her fresh-faced looks and teenage compliments.

These days Reynolds' drink of choice is green juice. “I focus on a very high liquid diet with lots of green juice, smoothies, soups and "elixirs". I try to get as much leaf green veggies in to my diet as possible. I eat fruits for energy and sparingly eat fats from nuts, seeds and coconut," she told the Daily Mail.

The healthy switch has been a positive move for Reynolds, who says she has no desire to eat cooked meals or junk food as her raw food diet has made her "emotionally balanced".

"I feel if you sort out the emotional attachment to cooked food you don't crave it any more," she says.

Other benefits Reynolds reaps from her diet is “clarity, positivity, health, energy, radiance and the ability to make choices. Other things people have commented on include smelling good, great skin and youthfulness.”

Reynolds has also turned her healthy food passion into a business, Twist and Sprout, which seeks to educate people about creating healthier lifestyles with the raw food diet.

A snapshot of what Susan eats in a day:

5am: Wake up, drink 750ml lemon water

6.30am to 8.30am: Yoga practice.

10am: A litre of green juice made from blending a whole lettuce, a bag of spinach and bunch of herbs.

11am to 4pm: Snacks, including whole fruit (figs, mangoes, berries etc.), raw chocolate, green juice, and superfoods such as bee pollen and berries.

6pm: Large salad and/or green soups, or another raw dish created from fruit and vegetables, soaked nuts and seeds depending on what she feels she needs that day.

