Going bald? Gravity could be to blame

It has long been thought that the genetic lottery played a major role in male pattern baldness. However, Dr Emin Tuncay Ustuner, a plastic surgeon in Ankara, Turkey, has a different theory.

Going bald? The Earth's gravity could be to blame

In a recent paper for the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery—Global Open® , the medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Dr Ustuner says that one of the key contributors to baldness is the "force of downward pull caused by the gravity on the scalp skin".

Dr Ustuner studied the balding areas of the scalp in male subjects and found high levels of a potent form of testosterone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). He found that DHT had different effects on hair follicles for different parts of the body. In the scalp, it causes hair follicles to become thinner, while in other areas, such as underarms, the hormone promoted a thickening of hair follicles.

According to Dr Ustuner's "gravity theory", the thinning of hair in the scalp is caused by the weight of the scalp on the follicles. He claims that younger men have more fat tissue under the skin which helps to protect hair, but the aging process causes skin in the scalp to lose fat. As the skin becomes thinner it puts more pressure on hair follicles.

Dr Ustuner says that the increased pressure leads to a demand for more DHT, which then builds up in the scalp, but not in the bloodstream. This causes even further erosion of fat tissue in the scalp, eventually leading to male pattern baldness in what Dr Ustuner calls a "vicious circle".

And while Dr Ustuner admits that his theory has been met with "notable skepticism and resistance", he maintains that, "Simplifying a very complicated problem is probably the only disadvantage of the theory."

