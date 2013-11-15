Sport expert loses almost 11 kilos in 24 hours

Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

While many of us think the scales are a good measure of how much fat we have lost or gained, Ross Edgley, 28, set out to prove that it’s a combination of many factors that influence the number you see.



Edgley took drastic measures to lose weight and within one day he shed 11 kilograms and shaved 12 centimetres from his chest and 10 centimetres from his waist.

The weight loss experiment involved hot Epsom salt baths, saunas and sweat suits that caused him to sweat profusely. He also went on a carb-free and salt-free diet and took diuretics to reduce his water content to make him lighter.

“So many people are slaves to the scales and have their self-esteem and nutrition governed by them,” Edgely told the The Daily Mail.

“What I did was very dangerous and was done under very strict conditions having consulted a doctor before the experiment. This was purely to prove the point that the number on those bathroom scales can fluctuate and has very little to do with your body fat.”

As well undergoing these extreme measures, Edgely also kept his food to a minimum, eating only protein, fats, multivitamins and supergreens powder. Unlike carbs, protein and fat doesn't store additional weight in the muscles.

After the experiment, Edgley put back weight within two hours.

