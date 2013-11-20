Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

A new report from the Australian National Council on Drugs (ANCD) has revealed that one in eight deaths of Australians aged under 25 is related to alcohol consumption.

Is it time to rethink the way we drink?

The report also found that around 20 per cent of Australians are putting themselves at risk of lifetime harm. And with 61 per cent of 18-29 year-olds reporting that they drank "specifically to get drunk", young people are considered particularly high risk.

With a raft of disturbing images and news reports coming out of Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast this week, it's difficult to argue. There have been 34 schoolies arrested so far this week, the majority being alcohol related arrests, and another 47 were issued with liquor infringement notices. While these numbers are down from last year, they are still a concern according to authorities.

To combat the worrying trend, the council has developed an Alcohol Action Plan which they hope will curb the "unacceptable levels of crime, violence, health harms and family disturbance" that alcohol can cause. The 26-page document calls on both governments and communities to deal with alcohol better.

Dr John Herron, Chairman of the ANCD, says “The level of alcohol related damage occurring in our communities is simply appalling and the Council has responded by developing a plan for action; for governments and communities to address the situation. The health, social and economic costs associated with alcohol use simply cannot be allowed to continue at the current level".

Dr Herron, wants to see alcohol policies given the same consideration as we give other social policies and programs that are designed to protect us, such as seat belts, random breath tests and gun laws.

Here are just some of the recommendations the council has called on key stakeholders to consider:

availability of alcohol, including licensing hours and the number of venues where alcohol is available,

rethink regulation of alcohol advertising and promotion,

enforce compliance with responsible service of alcohol laws with meaningful penalties,

open up debate on the minimum legal purchase age for alcohol,

encourage broad prevention strategies such as education in school.

The ANCD warns that the community is at breaking point. ANCD Member, Prof Steve Allsop, says, “There is hardly an Australian community or family that has not been affected by alcohol problems – whether that has been from their own use, a family member or that of a stranger - our safety on the road, the costs to our hospitals and police services, our concern about young people all demand investment in effective responses.”

For more information, visit Australian National Council on Drugs

