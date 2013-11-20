Is it time to rethink the way we drink?

Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health
A new report from the Australian National Council on Drugs (ANCD) has revealed that one in eight deaths of Australians aged under 25 is related to alcohol consumption.
The report also found that around 20 per cent of Australians are putting themselves at risk of lifetime harm. And with 61 per cent of 18-29 year-olds reporting that they drank "specifically to get drunk", young people are considered particularly high risk.
With a raft of disturbing images and news reports coming out of Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast this week, it's difficult to argue. There have been 34 schoolies arrested so far this week, the majority being alcohol related arrests, and another 47 were issued with liquor infringement notices. While these numbers are down from last year, they are still a concern according to authorities.
Dr John Herron, Chairman of the ANCD, says “The level of alcohol related damage occurring in our communities is simply appalling and the Council has responded by developing a plan for action; for governments and communities to address the situation. The health, social and economic costs associated with alcohol use simply cannot be allowed to continue at the current level".
Dr Herron, wants to see alcohol policies given the same consideration as we give other social policies and programs that are designed to protect us, such as seat belts, random breath tests and gun laws.
- availability of alcohol, including licensing hours and the number of venues where alcohol is available,
- rethink regulation of alcohol advertising and promotion,
- enforce compliance with responsible service of alcohol laws with meaningful penalties,
- open up debate on the minimum legal purchase age for alcohol,
- encourage broad prevention strategies such as education in school.
