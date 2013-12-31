It's that one night of the year that inevitably comes with a tonne of pressure to have a brilliant time and start the year with bang. So don't write off your 2014 before it has even arrived. Here's the top five things you should try to avoid this December 31st.

Five New Year's Eve fails to avoid tonight

1. The Champagne cork injury

If there's an occasion that calls for a bottle or two of the good stuff, it's definitely New Year's Eve. But you don't want to take an eye out opening the bottle, right? Or even worse - spill all that frothy, bubbly, goodness! So here's a tip: remove the foil and the wire from the top, hold the bottle on an angle and twist the bottle while holding the cork steady until you feel it working its way out. Pop, pour and enjoy!

Related: The lost art of serving champagne

2. The awkward midnight kiss

So the story goes... if you fail to kiss someone on New Year's Eve at the stroke of midnight, you've scored yourself a whole year of loneliness. If you're a Scot celebrating Hogmanay, however, you're in luck - because you get to kiss everyone in the room!

If you have your eye on a potential kissee, make a connection with him or her well before midnight. With stalker behaviour kept to a minimum, stay close as the hour approaches. And when you do go in for the midnight kiss remember to stay classy - no sloppy French kissing the handsome stranger you just met two hours ago, no clashing teeth and definitely no bad breath!

Related: Be a better kisser

3. The lame New Year's Eve party playlist

If you're throwing a NYE bash at your place, you don't want it to be remembered for the lousy music, do you? To close out 2013, you want to party like it's 1999, right? You'll definitely need some 80s classics, some 90s grunge and some naughties indie. And anything with the words "New Year" in the lyrics. Oh, and don't forget Auld Lang Syne for when the clock strikes midnight - you know - that New Year's Eve song!

4. New Year's resolutions

Unless your New Year's resolution is to eat more carbs, spend more time in your trackpants or not learn a new language/musical instrument, then steer clear of New Year's resolutions. Why set yourself up for disappointment?

Related: Weirdest hangover cures from around the world

5. The hideous New Year's Day hangover

Drink in moderation people!

OK, who are we kidding? It's the one night of the year many of us think it's okay to drink in excess. But we can at least try to minimise the damage! Stay hydrated, drink water between drinks and before going to bed (if you make it to bed!) and have a hearty New Year's Day brekkie.

Happy New Year everyone!

Related gallery: New Year's Eve style tips you need to know